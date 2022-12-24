Elon Musk tweeted a lot. What can his clothes tell us?





The power of such sartorial projection has also been used to conceal malfeasance in Silicon Valley. Some critics have questioned whether biotech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Jobsian’s black turtleneck uniform helped investors and the press buy her story. (She ditched turtlenecks for suits as soon as she landed in court, in 2019.) Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Frieds, a particularly awkward outfit of T-shirts (definitely not Brunello) and Cargo shorts, too, surely helped sell the idea that he was a genius who didn’t need to wear the traditional financial uniform to revolutionize the financial system and was exactly the alien to do so. (Bankman-Fried also wore a suit for his Bahamian court appearance this week.) Musk, however, doesn’t seem all that interested in it all. Which has not always been the case. According to designer and artist Emily Dawn Long, who has styled the Tesla founder for personal appearances and the 2018 Met Gala, she and Musk reworked his wardrobe around the style of rugged, masculine icons. Men like the young Harrison Ford, Paul Newman and Ernest Shackleton, the hero of the Antarctic expeditions of the early 20th century who loved thick sweaters. During this period, when he was widely seen as a visionary rather than a reactionary, Musk actually dressed for the role. To Appearance SXSW in 2018he wore a vintage leather pilot’s jacket and sturdy engineering boots, looking at least reasonably convincingly like a guy with intergalactic exploration aspirations as he described to the audience why humanity needed to colonize Mars. You can still find dupes of this sheepskin collar pilot jacket online; The Elons jacket was the kind of garment you could imagine Musk becoming a swaggering signature. Instead, his style went the other way. (He is believed to no longer work with a stylist. Musk could not be reached for comment.) In April, pictured in a video shot at a SpaceX facility, wind blew a huge graphic t-shirt around Musk’s legs in tapered black jeans. In July, he posted a photo with the Pope. The pope looked like the pope, and Musk looked like he had left his suit halfway down the hem of his pants, which wrapped awkwardly around his boots. Whatever its worth, Musk seems aware of the message his clothes are sending these days. I think my clothes are too big for me said in response to the SpaceX video. My costume is tragic, it recognized following his audience with his holiness. One possible interpretation of these rare public displays of humility seems obvious: Here is a man whose mission rises far above petty concerns like clothing. Or maybe it’s simpler than that. Back in 2020, Musk tweeted that he was selling almost all of his physical assets, including his houses. In an update in October, Musk tweeted that he didn’t own a home anymore and was back in a spare room/couch surfing at some friends’ house in Silicon Valley. After Bankman-Frieds’ arrest, it was hard not to think we were witnessing the end of the Silicon Valley legend Einstein in a t-shirt. As for Musk, the Emperor may not even be wearing any clothes he just doesn’t own these days.

