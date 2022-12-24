Micah Kamohoali’i brings native Hawaiian fashion to the world stage

When Hawaiian fashion designer Micah Kamohoali’i was first invited to attend New York Fashion Week in 2021, he had a question: could he bring his own models? While most designers tend to use models and makeup provided by Fashion Week staff, Kamohoali’i, the first native Hawaiian to be invited to New York Fashion Week, ruled that out from the start. . As a testament to his deep love for his culture, he felt it was imperative that his designs be Hawaiian, as Kamohoali’i clothing is more than just clothing, it reflects his broader roots. And he knew that showing them to a global audience was a rare opportunity to correct harmful stereotypes of the plastic necklace and the coconut bra by introducing the fashion world to the beauty of Hawaiian history.

Hawaiian fashion designer Micah Kamohoali’i. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kamohoali’i)

“When I was invited to Fashion Week, I immediately knew it wasn’t about me, it was about my whole community,” he says. “I knew I had to bring my own models because it was important to me that there were Native Hawaiians on this track.”

Never mind that it’s prohibitively expensive to fly a Hawaiian modeling crew, let alone pay for their accommodations. Kamohoali’i knew he had to find a way. “It might not mean anything to the rest of the world, but for my people in the middle of the Pacific it would be the greatest achievement,” he says. “I knew it would be so empowering for my people to see themselves on this track, the same track that everyone is on. It would move mountains.”

Led by the aloha in his heart, Kamohoali’i, who was born and raised in Waimea on the island of Hawai’i and runs the fashion business Drawings by Kamohoali’i, found a way to make sure his culture was honored in the best possible way: he got the support of his community. Together they raised $100,000 in four weeks to fly 35 Hawaiians to New York.

Models wearing Kamohoali’i kapa cloth, a traditional textile from ancient Hawaii. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kamohoali’i)

There, Kamohoali’i and his team put on an amazing show, which wasn’t just about the clothes, but the cultural history behind them. Kamohoali’i began the performance with a traditional Hawaiian chant and played the sound of kapa (cloth made by native Hawaiians) being hammered as his models paraded down the floor. The show received a well-deserved standing ovation and put Kamohoali’i, and Hawaiian culture as a whole, on the global fashion map.

“Everyone was in tears, and what I found most amazing was that it kind of changed the way people think about fashion,” Kamohoali’i recalls. “People have now started saying, ‘Come share your story’ rather than ‘Come share your clothes’. And that’s what our clothes are all about: it’s the history of Hawaiian designs that makes them powerful.

Two of Kamohoali’i’s European fashion show designs. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kamohoalii)

Since the New York show, Kamohoali’i and her team have taken part in three other iconic Fashion Weeks: London, Paris and Milan. They received rave reviews from all three, not to mention attention from global brands and standing invitations to return. Hawai’i News Now even did a documentary on Kamohoali’i’s journey “from the Big Island to the Big Apple” which was ultimately nominated for an Emmy. But for Kamohoali’i, the praise is not the point. What really matters is that he introduced his culture and cultural values ​​to the fashion scene and paved the way for other Hawaiians to follow in his footsteps. Five other Native Hawaiian designers have since been invited to various Fashion Weeks around the world, and he’s sure more will soon follow.

“I said to everyone before the show, ‘It’s not just about us. It’s us who were invited, but we’re doing a really good job of opening the door for others, because it’s is Hawaiian style,” he says. “In Hawaii, you include everyone. You remember that it’s not just for you, but for everyone at home. Wherever you go, you take everything the world with you, whether literally or in spirit.

The first Native Hawaiians to be invited to New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kamohoali’i)

Annie Daly’s book Island Wisdom: Hawaiian Traditions and Practices for a Meaningful Life (opens in a new tab) features Kamohoali’i and other inspiring Hawaiians.