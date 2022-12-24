Who is Jose Zuniga’s wife, Karla Zuniga?

Jose Zuniga is a YouTube personality from the United States who posts videos about men’s fashion and grooming.

Jose Zuniga, American YouTuber, social media personality and fashion expert, is known for giving grooming advice to men.

The first name that comes to mind when you think of the best menswear guide in the world is Jose Zuniga. But we know little about his personal life.

Read on to find out more about this famous person’s pretty wife!

Who is Jose Zuniga’s wife?

Jose Zunigas wife is Karla Zuniga. She is his longtime partner and friend in need.

Jose Zunigas’ wife Karla Zuniga is an Instagram star known for her modeling and family photos. She has more than 170,000 subscribers.

Before becoming famous as a model, she rose to fame as the wife of Jose Zunigas. Her famous husband even teamed up with basketball player Shaquille O’Neal for a Gold Bond sponsorship.

Early life of Jose Zuniga’s wife

Jose Zunigas’ wife Karla Zuniga was born on November 20, 1994. She is 28 years old in 2022. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Jose Zunigas wife Karla Zuniga was born somewhere in the United States of America. Thus, she holds an American nationality and belongs to a mixed ethnic background.

Jose Zunigas’ wife, Karla, was born into a Christian family and is a follower of Christianity. Although the names of her parents or their occupations are not known, it can be said that she came from a well-established family in the United States.

Also, there is no information available whether she has any siblings or not. Since she is quite a private person, she chooses to keep her private information secret.

As for her education, she completed her education from a local school in the United States.

Jose Zunigas’ wife, Karla, is a graduate student studying the effects of traumatic brain injury at Columbia University.

Career as wife of Jose Zuniga

Jose Zunigas wife, Karla Zuniga is known to be a scientist. She had been a dedicated student since childhood and later turned her passion into her career.

However, she left him to become a full-time content creator with her husband Jose Zuniga. So Karla Zuniga is an Instagram star and a young artist from the United States.

She started her career as a social media personality and as of now, she has over 200,000 followers on her @karlaaazuniga Instagram account.

Mainly, Karla Zuniga posts her modeling shoots in bikini and fabulous clothes with unique poses and she is famous for her stunning photos on Instagram.

Jose Zuniga, her husband, on the other hand, is an American YouTuber known for his educational videos on men’s clothing styles. He is also an emerging entrepreneur with the fastest growing fashion brand known as ESSNTLS.

Along with this, he runs a blog, Teaching Men’s Fashion, to advise and mentor men on fashion matters.

Personal life of Jose Zuniga’s wife

Jose Zunigas’ wife is lucky to have married such a kind and loving man. Jose married a lovely lady named Karla Zuniga on March 4, 2019.

The couple have a child named Brielle Zuniga who is their daughter from their marriage and is only a few years old.

The small and happy family is currently living a prosperous life in New York. Jose frequently uploads photos of his wife and daughter, expressing his love and affection for them.

Other than that, there is no information available about their past relationships or any love-related issues. The couple are living their best life together and doing enough to provide for their small child.

They are a lovely, loving family who enjoy spending time with each other, as their social media accounts show.

What is Jose Zuniga Wifes net worth?

Jose Zunigas wife Karla Zuniga has an estimated net worth of around $200,000 as of December 2022. The previous year, her net worth was around $150,000.

Jose Zunigas’ wife Karla’s main source of income is her social media handles. She earns from her posts on Instagram.

Additionally, Karla Zuniga earns paid endorsements and brand promotions. It is calculated that she earns about $50,000 a year or so.

As for Jose Zunigas net worth, it is around $15 million as of December 2022. He is one of the richest YouTube personalities best known for his extremely well-trimmed beard.

Jose Zuniga wife age and height

The 28-year-old wife of Jose Zuniga, Karla Zuniga is a very pretty and gorgeous woman. She has a beautiful face and a perfect physique.

Jose Zunigas wife Karla Zuniga stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches or 165 cm or 1.65 meters. She weighs about 57 kg or 125 lbs.

Jose Zunigas’ wife, Karla, has light brown hair and gray-brown eyes. She is gorgeous with her lovely locks and is a very loving mother.

