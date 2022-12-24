Boxing Day fashion and clothing sales 2022: the best deals to shop

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter to get insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email

With the presents unwrapped, the cheese board empty and the sherry stock exhausted, what’s left to do but shop? Luckily, Boxing Day sales land on December 26 every year for a post-Christmas pick-me-up.

While the annual event once saw frugal shoppers lining up outside stores from the early hours of the morning, most sales now take place online (yes, that means you can browse your way from the couch with a glass of red in hand).

Whether you have grandparents gift cards to spend or want to revamp your wardrobe for 2023, fashion is one of the best areas to save during the Boxing Day sales. As labels and retailers look to clear stock ahead of New Year’s collections, the annual event is one of the best times of the year to score some serious savings by talking up to 70% off favorites like Zara and Asos.

From street heroes like Mango, H&M and Arket to designer discounts offered by Matches Fashion, Net-A-Poter and Selfridges, the sale offers the perfect opportunity for stellar sartorial savings.

Ahead of the main event, here you’ll find everything you need to know about Boxing Day fashion sales, from deals to expect to how long sales will last, and the best pre-Christmas deals to buy now.

Early Boxing Day 2022 Fashion Sales

Christmas has come early with Reformation offering up to 70% off select items. This Allira top caught our eye with its asymmetrical neckline and adjustable side tie that will add intrigue to our outfit, while the fitted bodice and bust will create a flattering fit. The satin finish lends it to evening wear, whether dressed up with jeans or paired with a black mini. Even better, there are over 100 on the coin right now.

The Matches Fashion pre-Christmas sale is packed with designer goodies, including this canvas trench coat from cult brand The Frankie Shop. Designed in the brand’s signature oversized silhouette, the khaki green coat is structured with the exaggerated wind flap and wide sleeves. Made from 100% cotton, it’s a great layering basic in winter and a stylish layering in spring.

Rowe Extra High Straight Leg Jeans of the Week, Sleepy Blue: Was 55, now 23, Weekday.com

Affordable, flattering and an everyday essential, the rowe Weekdays jeans are a fan favorite for good reason. The high waisted fit is paired with a straight leg which is arguably the most wearable of all jeans styles. Detailed with five pockets and available in a choice of 26 finishes (most on sale), it’s a wardrobe classic. And right now, you can save 58%, bringing the price down to just 23%.

There’s up to 50% off at Jigsaw in the run up to Christmas, with many winter staples slashed at great prices. This alpaca blend sweater is sure to brighten up your winter wardrobe. Finished in a space-dyed blue design with a ribbed neckline, the voluminous bell-shaped raglan sleeves and knitted yarn design will elevate your ensembles.

Mango Sequin Applique Dress: Was 35.99, now 19.99, Mango.com

Not sorted for your New Year’s Eve outfit? May we suggest this glitter number from Mango. Reduced to just 19.99, the Noughties-inspired mini features a stretchy fit, boxy fit, relaxed scoop neck and sleeveless design. Simple yet elegant, pair it with tall boots or matching sparkly stilettos for your party nights this year and beyond.

Fitted hood in Arket mohair blend: Was 55, now 33, Arket.com

Love ’em or hate ’em, balaclavas dominate our Instagram feeds. If you’re ready to embrace the cold weather trend, Arkets’ fun teal and off-white striped mohair hoodie is down to 33 in Scandi Brands Pre-Christmas Sale. Featuring a textured hair surface, a layer of recycled polyester has been added to the yarn for added durability.

When do Boxing Day fashion sales start in 2022?

As the name suggests, the Boxing Day sales start on December 26. While many brands and retailers kick off their Black Friday sales up to a month earlier, most tend to stick to the same-named date when discounting products over the Christmas period.

Historically, the news was full of images of shoppers queuing for hours outside physical stores, but now (especially post-pandemic) you can just as easily pick up a bargain from the comfort of your own home.

Things are kept under wraps for 2022, but in previous years we’ve seen some retailers kick off their sales on Christmas Day itself. In 2021, Zara launched its Boxing Day sale at 9 p.m. on its app and at 10 p.m. on the site.

How long do Boxing Day fashion sales last?

While the Boxing Day sale officially only lasts one day, plenty of deals will seep into the January sales, meaning some sales could last the whole month. Just like Black Friday, the IndyBest team will be there throughout the process to bring you the crème de la crème of clothing savings.

Are Boxing Day sales better than January?

With the two sales being so close to each other, we tend to see similar, if not identical, deals at both events. From fashion and TV to kitchen appliances and beauty, brands and retailers will start slashing their year-end savings on Boxing Day, with more deals landing throughout the month of January.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

Although Boxing Day sales may seem like a relatively new phenomenon, the name dates back to the 1800s, when Queen Victoria held the throne. Boxing Day grew out of the tradition of wealthy families wrapping gifts the day after Christmas. They gave these offerings to maids, housekeepers and the poor to enjoy on their day off with their families. The church also collected similar donations to give to those in need.

Next is having a Boxing Day sale in 2022?

Next, the main street stalwart, is known for its Boxing Day sales, with people often queuing around the block to get the first notice of offers. For 2022, things will be a little different since the brand has announced that it will not open its stores on December 26. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t benefit from its clearance sale, because you can buy discounts on the Next website.

What were the best Boxing Day fashion deals last year?

Those looking to grab a fashion bargain last year were spoiled for choice during the Boxing Day sales, with Asos, H&M, Net-A-Porter, Zara and & Other Stories all offering up to 70% off.

To help you stock up on cold-weather essentials, Mango has slashed its Fall/Winter 2021 collection down to half the price, meaning you could save £30 on a purple faux fur coat ($161, Mango.com) and get over 50% off this pair of men’s leather track sole shoes (89.99, Mango.com). There were more smart men’s shoe options in the Grenson sale, where you could save up to 60%.

Elsewhere, H&M has reduced its trendy scarf coat by 30 (99.99, Hm.com) and Net-A-Porter has reduced its price on The Frankie Shops leather blazer by almost 100 (220.50, net-a-porter.com).

If you were looking for a new pair of stompers for the new year, there was a saving of 40 on this pair of lace-up boots from & Other Stories (95, Stories.com). Meanwhile, Net-A-Porter has slashed the price of a pair of Gianvito Rossi quilted leather boots by 40%.

For men replacing their kicks, Mr. Porter discounted this pair of Veja suede-trimmed leather sneakers from 55 (115, mrporter.com).

One of our favorite sustainable loungewear brands, Pangaia, offered up to 30% off during last year’s Boxing Day sales, which means you could save on the 356 hoodie. best-selling (130, Pangaia.com). The Whistles sale was also high on our wishlist, with the label offering up to 70% off select lines, including 70 on this long puffer jacket (99, Whistles.co.uk).

