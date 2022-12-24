Fashion witness Rangers FC win narrowly

By FC Rangers Media and the ZamFoot team

Zambian national team striker Fashion Sakala Jnr continued his fine form for FC Rangers by scoring a goal in their narrow 1-0 win over Ross County.

A John Lundstram strike was the difference at Dingwall as Rangers picked up three Scottish Premiership points on Friday night.

The midfielder’s 35th-minute goal gave the Light Blues a 1-0 victory to make it three wins from three under new manager Michael Beale.

Sakala was named in an attacking trio alongside Ryan Kent and Malik Tillman as he started his third game in a row under new boss Michael Beale.

With just two minutes on the clock, Rangers managed to create an opening as John Lundstram threw a long wide pass to find Adam Devine on the left wing. The 19-year-old swung the ball into the box, Malik Tillman got a shot on goal but it was wide of the target.

Connor Goldson powered in an effort from the edge of the box held by Ross County keeper Ross Laidlaw before Fashion Jr fired wide past the post after a good build-up play from Malik Tillman.

The home side had a few chances around the 20-minute mark as they closed in on an early goal for the Highlands.

A close-range header from George Harmon at the back post was prevented by a fantastic block from Jon McLaughlin before Owura Edwards-Owura sent a shot through the goal and wide of the target shortly after.

Staggies captain Keith Watson was shown a yellow card as the game approached the half-hour mark after a late challenge on Ryan Kent at the edge of the box as the Gers winger looked for a shot on goal. From the resulting free kick, James Tavernier looked to put Laidlaw to work but his shot was blocked by the wall.

However, it wasn’t long before Rangers scored their first Dingwall goal through John Lundstram. The midfielder sent the ball past Fashion Jr on the right before continuing his run and receiving a return from the Zambian.

With space on the edge of the box, Lundstram fired a powerful left-footed shot that nestled into the bottom corner of the net for his fifth league goal of the season.

Late in the first half, Yan Dhanda curled a free-kick past Jon McLaughlin’s goal as Rangers headed into the break with the advantage.

Rangers had a great chance to double their lead early in the second half with good build-up play from John Lundstram and Adam Devine, with the full-back again finding space on the left flank to get a dangerous ball in the box. . Fashion Jr had made a solid run in the area, but his close range effort was paired with a solid block from Laidlaw.

Michael Beale made his first substitution of the night in the 58th minute as Alfredo Morelos was introduced in place of Fashion Jr, with Ryan Jack and Rabbi Matondo on the pitch shortly after.

Rangers kept pushing for a second goal and Matondo almost managed to find Morelos at the far post with a ball from the left after a more positive build-up play from Adam Devine.

Kazeem Olaigbe had a chance for ideas on the home run as he ran towards goal but his effort hit the side netting before Alfredo Morelos had a held shot from Laidlaw at the other end.

In injury time, Laidlaw was again called into action as he got a solid block on a shot from Rabbi Matondo, with Morelos unable to keep his attempt on target after watching for the rebound.

Matondo again had a fantastic late-game opportunity as he ran on goal to take on the Ross County keeper, but Laidlaw had a touch to deny the striker.

Sakala has now been involved in three goals in the last three games, two goals and one assist.

RANGERS: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Devine, Lundstram, Kent, Kamara, Davies, Fashion Jr (Morelos, 58), Arfield (Jack, 67), Devine, Tillman (Matondo, 67).

Replacements: McCrorie, Sands, Wright, McCann, King, Lowry.

Ross County: Laidlaw, Randall, Cancola (Olaigbe, 62), Iacovitti, Edwards-M.

Replacements: Eastwood, Samuel, Sims, Johnson, Paton.