Pocket squares for men: Favorites | Most Wanted Products





A pocket square is a folded piece of fabric tucked into the left pocket of a blazer or suit jacket. However, pocket squares have been largely overlooked. One of the most versatile menswear accessories among men’s formal wear is a pocket square. It’s a quick and easy way to change up the formality of an outfit, add a pop of color or texture, and complete the look. However, even though the pocket square is no longer as popular as it once was, there are still plenty of options to choose from. Among the many textiles, the options are silk, cotton and linen blends. The color and design options are virtually limitless and there are many ways to wear them. A pocket square can add a subtle touch of sweetness or a hint of pizzazz to your ensemble, depending on what you pair it with. Choose one of the best options offered and start making a style statement. Here are some of the best pocket squares for men available online: Congratulations! You have successfully voted Log in to see the result To start on this list of pocket squares for men, first there is this very attractive multicolored plush pocket square for men. This Plush Pocket Square features a brilliant floral print that is sure to look great when matched with your elegant black suit or any formal occasion. The decent dimensions of this pocket square make it one of the best multicolored pocket squares available online at this price.

Sunshopping multicolored polka dot men’s clutch bag

Having a nice printed clutch on your bandhgala blazer or jacket can definitely make your outfit much more decent than before. To make it easier for you, here is this set of Sunshopping pocket squares for men. This set of three pocket squares includes three brilliantly designed high quality pocket squares that have a polka dot pattern printed on them that looks amazing. However, the rest is provided by the premium, high quality fabric this polka dot print pocket square is made of.

To move forward in this search list of the best deals on men’s pocket squares, the next step is this incredible offer for you. This set of ceremony accessories contains a pretty pocket square and a high quality tie. Both products that have been included in this bundle are made from genuine quality silk that looks and feels amazing. Add much more elegance to your evening outfit by adding these two accessories.

Click here to buy the best men’s pocket squares online. To get ahead of this list of designer clutches for men, next up is this amazing polka dot print style along the clutch for men. The polka dot pattern has a unique feature, they can make any formal outfit much more elegant and unique by just adding a simple polka dot print accessory, there is no need to add a polka dot pocket square, it it can be a tie or a pair of socks too. However, this pocket square will also make your dress look great.

To The Nines Mens Pocket Square

A cute pocket square can add feathers to your formal look if you match the right type and color of pocket square with your blazer or a traditional sleeveless jacket. However, this pocket square from the To The Nine store is one such product. It will surely add much more elegance to any formal outfit it goes with. However, to get the most out of this To The Nines pocket square, place it halfway outside your black blazer and make your evening outfit look better than anyone else in celebration.

Kovove The Paisley Treat Pocket Square for Men

Moving ahead on the list of black pocket squares for men, next up is this awesome Kovove The Paisley Treat Black Pocket Square for Men. Adding this clutch bag which has a glossy black and white printed texture will surely give your ethical blazer or jacket with sleeves a look that deserves lots of compliments. This pocket square from Kovove is made of high quality satin material that will not fade or show any signs of wear.

Vibhavari Blue Microfiber Men’s Pocket Square

A blue pocket square for men is often considered their go-to formal accessory, as blue and black are the two colors that go with almost any color possible. This blue Vibhavari pocket square for men is made of splendid quality microfiber which is amazing considering its extremely light weight. The peacock texture of this pouch places this product very high in terms of design.

Men’s Pocket Squares – FAQs Which pocket square is the most formal?

Choose a plain white pocket square for formal occasions. If you want to blend in with your overall corporate environment, choose a predominantly white pocket square with clear patterns or colored edges. It is a formal yet conservative look. What qualities distinguish an excellent pocket square?

White is a safe bet, but if you want to stand out and show off your style, opt for a bold pattern or design. Any black tie pocket square with a dark print or pattern that includes broad swaths of gray or white would be ideal for your fold. How to choose a pocket square?

There are no hard and fast rules for choosing a pocket square. It should complement, not match, your shirt and tie. Black and white pocket squares are two of the most attractive colors of all pocket squares. DISCLAIMER

: The Times of India reporters were not involved in the production of this article. The prices of the products mentioned in the article are likely to evolve with the offers.

