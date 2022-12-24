House of Blueberry Steps Up Its Metaverse Fashion Offerings With $6 Million Fundraiser





Quick take: House of Blueberry has announced a $6 million fundraiser for its fashion-focused metaverse business.

According to the SEC’s Form D filing, the company raised $5,999,999 between Dec. 7 and Dec. 21.

The North Carolina-based company Metaverse is a personal avatar designer for Roblox and The Mims video games. Metaverse fashion has become a force of attraction for mainstream brands. The impact has been such that some companies have chosen to focus on designing wearables and clothing for the 3D virtual space. And House of Blueberry’s efforts in the space haven’t gone unnoticed judging by the North Carolina-based company’s recent report. Filing with the SEC. According to the filing, the metaverse fashion designer raised $5,999,999 from two investors from Dec. 7-21. The company offers unique personal metaverse avatars for Roblox and The Mims video games. The company has a team of 20 employees, led by CEO and Founder Gizem Mishi McDuff. Metaverse became a buzzword in October 2021 when Facebook became Meta Platforms. Some of the world’s top fashion designers and retailers have joined the industry. However, the concept of metaverse has been around for longer, since the year 2003, when the immersive virtual platform Second Life was launched. And it turns out that the platform created by Linden Lab played a role in founding the House of Blueberry. According to business journals, McDuff found inspiration to become a digital fashion designer after attending a virtual concert on Second Life. The platform allows users to create their own avatars, which they can use to interact in a virtual world. “It was really interesting to me,” McDuff told The Business Journals, adding, “So I downloaded Second Life. I went to the concert. McDuff said she was so amazed after visiting the virtual world that she downloaded Photoshop “and made herself a cute polka dot dress.” This gave birth to his virtual store, which quickly earned him $1 million, before becoming the House of Blueberry. **** Advertisement Sign up with the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Keep up to date:

