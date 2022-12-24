Livestock of the Four States 12/21/22 | Dairy Market Reports





Wednesday sale Hagerstown, Md. December 21, 2022 Report Provided by Auction Price per quintal unless otherwise stated. SLAUGHTER COWS: (89 head) Meaty Beef: 1300-1800 lbs 75.00-88.00; Breakers: Medium Hold 68.00-73.00, High Hold 74.00-81.00; Boners: Medium Dress: 65.00-70.00, High Dress 70.00-74.00; Lean: Medium Dress 60.00-65.00, High Dress 66.00-72.00; Thin/Light: Medium robe 60.00 and less. BULLS: (3 heads) High coat 1790 lbs 95.00; Low dress 1200-1700 lbs 76.00-86.00. FEEDERS/HEIFERS: (14 head) High Choice/Premium steers: 1456 lbs 162.00; Low-choice steers: 1440 lbs. 141.00; High Choice/Premium Heifers: 1300-1500 lbs 159.00-162.00; Low-choice Holstein heifers: 1425 lbs. 112.00. HOLSTEIN BULL: (52 heads) #1: 94-120 lbs 130.00-150.00, 84-94 lbs 90.00-105.00. #2: 94-120 lbs 105.00-127.00, 84-94 lbs 60.00-85.00. Beef heifers: #1: 100 lbs 295.00. #2: 80-100 pounds 165.00-180.00. BUTCHER PIGS: (59 head) 240-300 lbs 76.00-88.00, 350-375 lbs 82.00-84.00. STATES: (6 heads) 1 head 464 lbs 50.00, 2 heads 600-650 lbs 48.00-53.00. Boars: (3 heads) 500-800 lbs lbs 10.00-15.00. PIGS/SHOVELS: (91 head) Head: 20-35 lbs 15.00-21.00, 45-60 lbs 45.00-60.00; Pound: 100-150 pounds 70.00-102.00, 150-200 pounds 85.00-102.00, 200-240 pounds 80.00-90.00. STOCK BOARS: (2 heads) 300-400 lbs 19.00-25.00; Thin sows: 250-400 lbs 26.00-42.00. STOCK CATTLE: (46 heads) POWER DIRECTORS: 400-475 lbs 110.00-112.00, 470 lbs 93.00. FEED HEIFERS: 325-425 lbs 90.00-115.00, 550-750 lbs 92.00-112.00, 950-1200 lbs 91.00-102.00. FEEDER BULLS: 1 head 414 lbs 165.00, 1 head 644 lbs 128.00, 1 head 735 lbs 105.00, 2 heads 900-1000 lbs 93.00-100.00 Red. STOCK COWS: (8 head) DAIRY SUBSTITUTE: (18 head) Regular Holsteins: 700.00-800.00; Fresh heifers: 850.00-1225.00; Open jerseys: 650 lbs 350.00-460.00. GOATS: (50 heads) Large bucks: 4 heads 130-200 lbs 250.00-335.00; Whether: 2 heads 140 lbs 225.00-280.00; Nannies: 4 heads 100-180 lbs 200.00-220.00; Children: #1: 70-100 lbs 150.00-215.00. LAMBS: (68 head) Choice: 70-90 lbs up to 195.00, 95-110 lbs 145.00-190.00, 120-160 lbs 120.00-165.00. SHEEP: (2 heads)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lancasterfarming.com/market-reports/dairy/four-states-livestock-12-21-22/article_b73b9ee2-6d88-5568-953a-3986bd6f115d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos