Roger Federer’s effortless style: 8 of his most iconic looks

In September 2022, Swiss tennis champion Roger Federer retired from professional tennis after a career that won him 20 Grand Slam titles.

But Federer will not only be remembered as one of the best to ever handle a racquet – but also as one of the most stylish and fashionable players to ever grace the sport.

Over the years, Federer has appeared on several “Best Dressed” lists due to his classic and seemingly effortless way of combining casual and traditional attire.

He also scored major fashion highlights at the end of 2019 after winning GQ’s Most Stylish Man of the Decade award.

So we decided to put together a list of eight of Federer’s most iconic looks throughout his incredible career.

1. Wimbledon (2006)

On his way to winning his fourth straight Wimbledon, the Swiss sports star made a bold fashion statement with this cream jacket, which some say would be more appropriate for a royal garden party than a tennis court.

But Federer managed to make it work…

2. New York Fashion Week (2007)

Here Federer is pictured front row at New York Fashion Week alongside his close friend Anna Wintourglobal editorial director of Vogues.

The unlikely pair met at the US Open in 2005, according to Wintour, after a friend of his arranged the meeting.

I grew up liking Prada and Dolce & Gabbana. I love Dior and Louis Vuitton. I also have a lot of Tom Ford suits so that’s how I got into [fashion]Federer told Esquire.

And I had the chance to meet many of these creators also through Anna Wintour, who is a very close friend of mine,” he added.

3. US Open (2007)

While Wimbledon had a strictly all-white dress policy, Federer wasn’t afraid to go in the complete opposite direction with his fashion elsewhere.

At the 2007 US Open in New York, Federer rocked this head-to-toe all-black outfit, featuring black shoes, black socks, and black wristbands.

His custom-designed Nike Vapors featured three circular Swiss flags on each shoe (representing three consecutive US Open titles) as well as his initials on the heel and tongue.

Due to his all-black outfit, the American press dubbed him Dark Federer and Star Wars’ “The Imperial March” was played at the tournament before he took to the court for every match.

4. Wimbledon (2008)

For Wimbledon 2008, Federer wore this iconic cardigan, adorned with an intricately stitched gold RF logo.

The Swiss athlete said the look was inspired by tennis champions Ren Lacoste and Fred Perry (who founded their brands in 1933 and 1952 respectively).

5. Wimbledon (2009)

The following year, Federer arrived at Wimbledon with another signature look – this time an all-white military-style suit jacket with gold detailing. Even his sneakers had a gold swoosh.

Federer described the multi-pocket jacket as “a little more modern look with the military, but staying true to Wimbledon with the white.”

I felt a little weird in the locker room with other players looking at me and saying, what is he thinking? Federer admitted to Esquire.

But it brought a bit of glamor to tennis and a bit of style and something to say other than forehands and backhands. I’m really glad I did it and took risks like that throughout my career.

6. Oscars (2016)

Federer stepped out on the red carpet at the 88th Academy Awards wearing a classic black tuxedo and shoes made by Louis Vuitton.

Could he be online to play the next james bond?

7. The Met Gala (2017)

At the 2017 Met Gala in 2017, Federer wore this black Gucci tuxedo with a crystal-embroidered royal cobra on the back.

The tennis legend attended the evening with his wife, Mirka, and admitted he had ‘never worn anything close’ to the tuxedo designed by Alessandro Michele.

8. US Open (2019)

In 2018, the Swiss maestro exited his partnership with Nike and instead signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with Japanese casual wear manufacturer, Uniqlo.

Federer showed off his new black-tie inspired Uniqlo clothes at the US Open in 2019 – which included a black top with a stylish cropped collar.