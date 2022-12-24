Fashion
Deepika Padukone wins airport fashion in sweatshirts, joggers. All photos, video | fashion trends
Deepika Padukone is the queen of airport looks. The actor is currently enjoying the success of his recently released song Besharam Rang. The clip, also featuring Shah Rukh Khan, is from the upcoming film Pathaan, which is set to hit theaters on January 25. Deepika will be seen opposite SRK in the film, which is set to return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus from that movie. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller also stars John Abraham. Deepika went back to town in style a day ago. The actress was pictured flying back to Mumbai in style as she left the airport. Patiently posing for the paparazzi outside, Deepika also gave us some new airport fashion goals to kill.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone looks smoldering in a yellow Pathaan bikini
Deepika is appreciated for her dress sense of fashion. The actress stays minimalist, chic and stylish with her airport looks at all times. Whether it’s an all-denim-on-denim look, her fashion statements in black leather pants, or a casual sweatshirt, Deepika likes to fly in style and comfort. Last night was no different. The actress decked out in a coordinating gray ensemble as she left Mumbai International Airport. Deepika, for the Friday flight, chose a gray sweatshirt and a pair of joggers to stay comfortable throughout the flight. Deepika decked out in a gray long-sleeved hoodie. She paired it with a pair of matching joggers with blue ankle prints. Deepika further accessorized her look for the day with tinted shades and white sneakers as she carried a black leather crossbody bag over her shoulder. Take a look at his pictures here:
Deepika stepped out in style posing for photographers outside the airport. The actress wore her tresses up in a clean bun and decked out in minimal makeup to complete her ensemble. With drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, the actress looked ravishing like never before as she gave cash to the airport fashion police.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/deepika-padukone-wins-airport-fashion-in-sweatshirt-joggers-all-pics-video-101671847998987.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Britain’s Rishi Sunak appoints first ethics chief since Boris Johnson’s term | world news
- Deepika Padukone wins airport fashion in sweatshirts, joggers. All photos, video | fashion trends
- Google seeks continuation of CCI order at NCLAT
- Indonesian press highlights Vietnamese president’s visit
- World-class British cricket exporters look forward to a big win for India
- PM Modi on New Education Policy: A futuristic education system being created in India
- Janhvi Kapoor can’t hold back her embarrassment as Varun Dhawan refers to b***job to describe a star’s ego: Bollywood News
- These African countries were the most innovative in 2022, according to report
- Roger Federer’s effortless style: 8 of his most iconic looks
- A storm is approaching: Migrants stranded at the US-Mexico border as temperatures drop | US-Mexico border
- Bollywood Movies You Must Watch Before Studying Abroad
- January 6 report leaves questions about what happened in Trump’s SUV