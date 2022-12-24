Deepika Padukone wins airport fashion in sweatshirts, joggers. All photos, video | fashion trends

Deepika Padukone is the queen of airport looks. The actor is currently enjoying the success of his recently released song Besharam Rang. The clip, also featuring Shah Rukh Khan, is from the upcoming film Pathaan, which is set to hit theaters on January 25. Deepika will be seen opposite SRK in the film, which is set to return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus from that movie. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller also stars John Abraham. Deepika went back to town in style a day ago. The actress was pictured flying back to Mumbai in style as she left the airport. Patiently posing for the paparazzi outside, Deepika also gave us some new airport fashion goals to kill.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone looks smoldering in a yellow Pathaan bikini

Deepika is appreciated for her dress sense of fashion. The actress stays minimalist, chic and stylish with her airport looks at all times. Whether it’s an all-denim-on-denim look, her fashion statements in black leather pants, or a casual sweatshirt, Deepika likes to fly in style and comfort. Last night was no different. The actress decked out in a coordinating gray ensemble as she left Mumbai International Airport. Deepika, for the Friday flight, chose a gray sweatshirt and a pair of joggers to stay comfortable throughout the flight. Deepika decked out in a gray long-sleeved hoodie. She paired it with a pair of matching joggers with blue ankle prints. Deepika further accessorized her look for the day with tinted shades and white sneakers as she carried a black leather crossbody bag over her shoulder. Take a look at his pictures here:

Deepika pictured outside Mumbai airport. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika stepped out in style posing for photographers outside the airport. The actress wore her tresses up in a clean bun and decked out in minimal makeup to complete her ensemble. With drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, the actress looked ravishing like never before as she gave cash to the airport fashion police.