Backless dresses: 9 outfit ideas that we can’t wait to recreate see the photos

23 December 2022 – 15:57



Orin Carlin

How to style a backless dress and follow the nude fashion trend view outfits

A backless dress might seem a little ambitious given that we are currently (not) comfortably lying in the depths of winter. But make no mistake, the stripped down style is still 100% a stellar choice for the colder months. Holiday Season Dress Up is all about ultra-glam evening wear with a built-in wow factor, making the sultry touch of flesh afforded by a backless design the perfect accompaniment to your wintry evening. MORE: High Neck Dresses: How to Style Them According to Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber This season, backless dresses are firmly on our style radar, and we’ll stop at nothing to curate the perfect look that simultaneously breathes. festive glamor and highlights the remains of our summer tan. (For those who need a boost in the tanned skin department, check out our super handy body makeup guide.) Rick Owens upped the ante with utterly dazzling sequin dresses, while Galvan kills it with crystal-encrusted midi bust styles. If, on the other hand, you’re looking to grab a bargain, Warehouse’s endlessly flattering brief styles and Zara’s cool-girl asymmetrical versions are also worth checking out. Good morning! Fashion shares our favorite ways to style a backless dress: With low-heeled mules Channel a silver screen starlet and rock a belted backless style with demure kitten-heeled mules. With pearl body jewelry Elevate the Pearlcore trend to new heights and go for long body jewelry over your backless number. READ: The best celebrity-inspired halter-neck dresses RELATED: 7 Stylish Brands To Create The Ultimate Minimalist Wardrobe With a gold chain shoulder bag Dial up the drama with a touch of hardware and layer a chunky chain shoulder bag over a nostalgic thong-inspired piece. With a vibrating belt Add a pop of color to a neutral piece with a chunky belt at the waist to draw the eye to your cinched figure. With an elegant shoulder bag Stage a texture takeover and pair a bodycon halter dress in a shiny fabric with a shiny alligator print shoulder bag. With a braided leather pouch Bring out the secondary print color of your halter dress with luxe accessories of the moment. With a soft croissant bag But yes ! Channel your inner Parisienne with a playfully named crescent bag paired with a backless knit dress and a British shoe classic. With thigh high boots For the 1960s obsessed, bring the retro It-girl vibe to the fore with a colorful mini dress and thigh-high boots. With trendy heels A white flowy maxi dress and chunky chain sandals and a pointed crossbody bag are a great outfit formula to have in your arsenal. Do you like this story? Sign up for our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly “Fashion Fix” straight to your inbox. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/hfm/20221223160316/backless-dresses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

