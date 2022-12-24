Information for supporters: Watford v Millwall





The We campaign – now in its fourth season – has provided fans with a clearer way to report incidents of discrimination, excessive anti-social behavior or protection concerns, leading to a record number of reports this season last (58). Following feedback received from those who reported in 2021/22, we have changed the number to make it even easier to report issues. Please text us, followed by seat numbers and details, to 66777 right away. Our team will then investigate and take the necessary measures. The same information will be used at all Watford FC men’s and women’s matches and at Community Trust events. So please work with us to make our stadiums and events enjoyable for all supporters. Click here for more information. Love football. Protect the game. The Hornets supported the introduction of strong measures in football to tackle anti-social and criminal behavior on football grounds. This includes entering the field without permission, carrying or using smoke or pyro devices and throwing objects on the field, as well as discriminatory behavior and drug use. For everyone’s safety, Watford FC will report anyone committing these offenses to the police. Click here for more information. The FA, Premier League, EFL and WSL recently issued a joint statement reiterating their zero tolerance stance on the use of pyrotechnics in football stadiums. Click here for more details. Use of the G-word Here at Watford FC, we see ourselves as The Original Family Club. While that’s a nice label to use, it’s a statement deliberately made to invite careful consideration and measurement of our work to be as inclusive a club as possible. While we certainly wouldn’t want to dampen anyone’s enthusiasm during a game, and encourage you to make some noise in your support of the team, we would like to remind everyone that the use of the G-word in the chants is both contrary to our image and deeply attacking. This would also be classified as a hate crime in the eyes of the law and as such could result in arrest and deportation from Vicarage Road. Everyone, regardless of background or belief, should feel truly welcome to be part of or associated with our club, so please help us ensure that Vicarage Road remains free from racial abuse. Smoking Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in all areas of the stadium. Prohibited objects The following items are prohibited and must not be brought into the stadium: Knives

Fireworks

Smoke cartridges

Horns

flares

Weapons

Dangerous or hazardous items

Laser devices

Bottles or other glass containers

Cans

Poles

Any other items that could compromise public safety and/or illegal substances Anyone in possession of such objects will be refused access to the site. Additionally, you may not bring any sponsorship, promotional, or marketing materials onto the field, except for official merchandise. Any flag or banner larger than the maximum dimensions authorized by the club (or, in the absence of such stipulations, 2m x 1m) and/or of an offensive nature is also prohibited.

