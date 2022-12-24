In early 2013, Yanny Split experienced an artistic triumph. Yanny’s involvement in New Zealand fashion design and wearable art dates back to 1987. While there had been countless shows, fashion shows and awards won, an exhibition devoted exclusively to his work at the Waikato Museum was a definite highlight of his career. Yanny Split’s Wonderful Wearable Art saw seven of the 26 pieces of clothing she donated to the museum on display. The scale was worn in a fashion show before the opening of the exhibition, a preview of the infinite color. Yanny has always preferred his art to be seen on the human body.

Leafa Wilson, then the Waikato Museum’s conceptual leader in visual arts, declared Yanny a “waikato treasure” and a “unique designer and textile artist”. Doris de Pont, her friend and former business partner, says Yanny was “always daring”, possessing “the courage to do just what was necessary” to achieve her ambition. Humble beginnings, Huntly’s linguistic eccentricity and unlikely home were no obstacle.

Thing At 35, Yanny Split enrolled at the Vrije Academie, an art school, and discovered his profession. Pictured are some of the 25 items she donated to the Waikato Museum.

Jannie Groeneweg was born on December 11, 1947 in Bovenkerkerpolder, North Holland, the second of 12 children born to Aart Groeneweg and Antje Groeneweg (née Rottine). They were a traditional Orthodox Protestant family, challenged by the deprivations of post-war life, stuck in what Yanny’s sister Anita describes as “far too small a house”. Out of necessity, the sisters slept together in a bed in the attic. When Yanny was ten, the family moved to Amstelveen, near the bos Amsterdamse (wood). Again, the accommodation struggled to contain 14 people.

Yanny’s first work of art, a felt cutout sewn onto fringed jute, was created when she was 10 years old, in a church craft workshop.

READ MORE:

* Migrants called to enter the Waikato textile exhibition

* Hamilton’s upscale art gallery closes after 40 years in business

* Auckland designers to judge at Hokonui Fashion Design Awards



After completing her primary education, Yanny was asked to choose between attending a regular secondary school and a “school for women”, known colloquially as the “spinach academy”, where lessons in cooking, making patterns and sewing were dispensed. She chose the latter. Typing lessons were less suited to her budding talents, where Yanny established that a career in secretarial work was not for her.

Thing Yanny Split’s first work of art was made at the age of 10 in Holland.

After leaving school at 14, she started cleaning houses. At 15, Yanny works in a bakery, where she learns pastry. She continued her education at night school. Storefront and business courses lead to retail helper and store management jobs. In 1968, she obtained a window position for Vroom in Dreesman, a department store and would continue in this position for C&A, a fashion department store. After a stint running a cafe and bar, further evening courses in floristry led her to open her own business in 1976 in South Amsterdam, selling flowers and plants and maintaining plants in surrounding businesses and institutions.

Yanny’s first marriage required her to sell the floristry business and take a job managing a sports complex. Her divorce provided focus and impetus. In 1981, aged 35, she enrolled in the Vrije Academie, an art school, discovering her profession. A year of study in The Hague was followed by four years in Rotterdam, where famed designer Cargelli proved to be a supportive mentor, beginning a personal and professional friendship that would endure for decades to come.

Thing A photo of the Studio Split crew from 1985 has been pinned to the wall at Splits Huntly studio. She is in the right rear.

The fashion design course was comprehensive, covering preliminary design, pattern drawing and cutting, silk painting, appliqué, knitting, millennial and fashion show organization. There were trips to Paris and holidays to the south of France.

In 1985, along with five other students from the Vrije Academie, Yanny set up a fashion cooperative in The Hague, Studio Split, as an outlet for their respective work. It was there that she met New Zealand fashion designer Doris de Pont. Although the business was formally a co-op, Yanny, says de Pont, “was the driver – running promotions like ‘a day at the races’ – where we all dressed in our finery and paraded as a group – determined to draw attention…[with] flyers available to guide our new customers”. Fashion shows at the beach pavilions in Scheveningen and a collective exhibition of 120 outfits at Artline, a shopping mall in The Hague, are other initiatives of Yanny, carried out on a large scale ladder.

PROVIDED One of Yanny Splits World of Wearable Art entries – year unknown.

Studio Split was the star that shone twice as brightly, for just one year. Yanny’s work did not sell as well as that of his partners. “Mine were just a little far apart,” she told the Waikato weather‘ Denise Irvine in 2013. It was clear to her that she would not survive as a seamstress.

Keeping her promise that if she was not happily settled in her native land by the age of forty she would emigrate, in 1987 Yanny moved to New Zealand. With the move came the formalization of his professional nickname. Believing that Jannie Groeneweg was too difficult for New Zealanders to pronounce correctly – and didn’t have the impact she wanted – Yanny changed the spelling of her first name and appropriated Split from her studio to serve as her second name.

Thing Modeling of a creation on the Huntly Bridge.

Initially partnering with Doris de Pont at a fashion studio in O’Connell St in Auckland, Yanny again came to the conclusion that “the business side of the clothing industry didn’t sit well”. More interested in “making a statement through design”, she combined part-time work in Candy Textiles’ sample room with designing, attending awards shows and “experimenting with new ideas”. . Thereafter, employment at Singer, selling and demonstrating sewing and knitting machines, continued to subsidize Yanny’s art, as did part-time employment at various Auckland restaurants.

Yanny had an immediate impact on the Benson & Hedges Fashion Design Awards, his designs nominated in 1988, 1989 (twice) and 1990 (three times). In 1990, she won the wool section, for, as de Pont describes, “an outfit with a pagoda silhouette; wide trousers, an A-line tunic and a short jacket – all in white wool.” There was considerable irony that “not a hint of color or embellishment” was apparent.

Thing The jacket that Yanny Split is shown working on in 2008 is made with scraps of old letters.

Throughout the 1990s and beyond, Yanny’s work continued to appear at the Benson & Hedges Awards – later renamed the New Zealand Smokefree Fashion Awards – with 13 nominations in total. From 1991 to 2005, her accepted entries in the World of Wearable Arts contest numbered 33, including six pieces of wear in 1995 alone, both of which are likely record highs. In 1993, she won the wool section with a multicolored machine-knit outfit inspired by reggae icon Bob Marley.

Yanny’s awards and exhibition successes across the country are too numerous to list. As well as prestigious exhibition in art galleries as far afield as New Plymouth, Christchurch and around Auckland, her fashion shows have graced museums, nightclubs, race meetings and once – infamously – a nudist club. A parade through downtown Auckland for the royal visit of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in 1992 was a particularly memorable tribute to her home country. In 2006, Stitch, a book on contemporary New Zealand textile artists, devoted a chapter to Yanny’s work.

Provided Yanny Split and Alan Coates’ wedding in 1994 was described as a colorful extravaganza.

Yanny met Alan Coates, an antique dealer, at an Auckland nightclub. The couple’s instant rapport weathered the inconvenience of Alan’s impending departure overseas, with Yanny, after the briefest of hesitation, choosing to pick him up from the airport. Their wedding in 1994, in Auckland, not far from their residence, a warehouse large enough to accommodate their two professional activities, was a colorful extravaganza.

To the surprise of many, Yanny and Alan chose to relocate to Huntly, downsizing significantly. After teaching fashion design part-time as a tutor at Unitec, Yanny continued as an educator at Waikato, teaching summer courses at Raglan Art School and Huntly College, eventually becoming the Community Education Coordinator adults for the latter. She has held workshops throughout the region and created an art trail and art events at Huntly. Yanny was a Trustee and Vice-Chair of the Arts Development Trust, Arts Waikato. In 2010, she received the Arts Waikato Outstanding Service Award.

provided Her husband, Alan Coates, was the editor of Yanny’s written works and he was supportive of all her efforts.

Never quite mastering the English language, Yanny was supported in her written expressions, as she was in all her undertakings, by Alan, a more than helpful editor. If what Doris de Pont calls her “yannyisms” often amused her friends and acquaintances, she never allowed herself to be limited by her imperfect mastery of the language. “Despite her quirky twist,” says de Point, “her idiosyncratic spelling and pronunciation — you always figured out what she meant.”

In the words of one of her sisters, Yanny was a “passionate, creative, energetic, quirky maverick. [and] impetuous”. In his life, as in his art, there was “always movement”.

Yanny Coates died on December 4, 2022. She is survived by her husband Alan and a large extended family in the Netherlands.