“Seasons Greetings” by Janhvi Kapoor and her elegant little black dress





Janhvi Kapoor has one of the most interesting fashion trajectories of our time. Whether in sarees or casual t-shirts and jeans, we’ve seen a good chunk of it on Janhvi Kapoor. Like all the other classics, a little black dress also finds its place in Janhvi Kapoor’s dressing room. Some casual chic for a stress-free day, some with cutouts for maximum style, and some embellished with rhinestones to start conversations in a room. For her latest set of photos on Instagram, she chooses the latter to make a star-studded appearance. The short black dress with an embellished plunging neckline is a party entrance from the start. The powerful structured shoulders further add to the fashion statement that Janhvi Kapoor makes here. Just in time for Christmas and the holidays leading up to and following it, Janhvi Kapoor’s black dress is a definite addition to our festive lookbooks. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor’s Modern Take on A Winter Wonderland Includes a White Mini Dress and Matching Trench Coat Christmas is fast approaching and we have the hint that Janhvi Kapoor is planning to have a White Christmas this time around. Now, whether it’s in a shimmering white dress or in snowy towns, we’re sure it won’t matter as long as she looks utterly elegant. You can’t have a Christmas look of the day without it being in bright red. This is the fastest and also the easiest way to get into Santa’s good list. You can tell by Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit choices that she’s already rocking this list by being the chicest. I guess it’s going to be a very Merry Christmas for Janhvi Kapoor. Read also : Janhvi Kapoor’s Cut-Out Dress Breaks Her Own Red Carpet Fashion Record Featured Video of the Day Priyanka Chopra on the hair care rituals she’s carried with her over the years and more

