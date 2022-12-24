Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) rating downgraded to C at TheStreet

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN – Get a rating) was downgraded by equity researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report released Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a target price of $25.00 on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 23. Barclays raised its price target on Urban Outfitters shares from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a Wednesday, November 23 report. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its price target on Urban Outfitters shares from $20.00 to $22.00 in a Tuesday, November 22 report. BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Urban Outfitters shares from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market performance” rating in a Tuesday, November 22 research report . Finally, Robert W. Baird raised his price target on Urban Outfitters stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a Tuesday, November 22 research report. Eight investment analysts gave the stock a hold rating and two gave the stock a buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Urban Outfitters is trading down 0.4%

NASDAQ URBN shares opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year minimum of $17.81 and a 1-year maximum of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN – Get a rating) last released its results on Monday, November 21. The clothing retailer reported earnings per share of $0.40 per share for the quarter, missing analyst consensus estimates of $0.41 per ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the quarter, versus analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. In the same quarter of the previous year, the company achieved EPS of $0.89. The company’s revenue increased 4.3% year-over-year. Equity research analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post EPS of 1.74 for the current year.

Insider activity

In other news, Insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares in a trade that took place on Monday, November 14. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available via this link. Separately, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares in a trade that took place on Friday, November 11. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the COO now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, accessible via this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares in a trade that took place on Monday, November 14. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. Disclosure of this sale can be found here. Insiders hold 27.50% of the shares of the company.

Institutional entries and exits

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in Q3. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the clothing retailer worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the clothing retailer worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. The Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in Q3. The Ohio Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,767 shares of the clothing retailer worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in Q2. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the clothing retailer worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the clothing retailer worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 77.30% of the shares are held by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women’s and men’s fashion apparel, sportswear, underwear, shoes, accessories, homewares, electronics and beauty products for women. young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores which offer women’s casual wear, accessories, underwear, footwear, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, home décor, and beauty and wellness products for women. women aged 28 to 45.

