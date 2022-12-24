The third season of the India Fashion Awards has ended in Delhi!





SPONSORED New Delhi: Rajnigandha presented the third edition of India Fashion Awards 2022. It was powered by Mario Foods, Kuber Shoppe and was held in association with PC Jewellers, Vega, Little Tags Luxury and a few other brands. The jury for the event had names like Maneka Gandhi, DiaMirza, Sanjay Nigam, AnaitaShroffAdajania, VagishPathak, KunalRawal, RaghvendraRathore, TarunKhiwal and Ravi Jaipuria. The ceremony was attended by the who’s who of fashion, which included talented designers, models, stylists and photographers as well as Bollywood celebrities and business moguls. Few names are as follows; international designer Michael Cinco, national gem Manish Malhotra, ElnaazNarouzi, stalwart designers AnjuModi, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, SamantChauhan, JJ Valaya and legendary show directors like Prasad Bidapa, AnuAhuja, Lubna Adam, preeminent stylists like MohitRai and GautamKalra, modeling sensations like Anjali Sivaraman, Vartika Singh, political figures Minister of Jal Shakti ShriGajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ms. AmrutaFadnavis, Mr. VipulGoel and Mr. NisithPramanik, and public figures and business tycoons like Mr. Rajiv Chaurasia, Mr. Sandeep Jain, M. . Robin Raina, Raj Sarthak Nigam, Karman KaurThandi, RohitRajpal and many more. The event also saw the launch of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, an initiative of the India Fashion Awards and India’s first-ever fashion-based support fund. FEF is a platform that will invest in the entrepreneurial projects and businesses of fashion entrepreneurs. The Indian fashion industry has nurtured legendary personalities who have dominated the Indian and international fashion scenes. However, the majority of our industry’s unsung heroes who have worked behind the scenes to support and create this new fashion revolution are waiting for rewards and recognition. India Fashion Award is our honest attempt to honor and showcase these true heroes and their contributions to a global audience,” said IFA Founder Sanjay Nigam. Over the past few decades, the fashion industry has made a significant contribution to the growth of the Indian economy. This promising sector of the country continues to set new milestones of success and industry benchmarks on the global fashion scene. “The India Fashion Awards have been organized to stir up a new wave of enthusiasm and motivation in the fashion industry and bestow deserved praise and admiration on fine professionals as well as the coming generation,” said VagishPathak , President of the India Fashion Awards. India Fashion Awards is a unique and valuable celebration of the Indian fashion industry. It not only recognizes but also promotes the creativity, passion, innovation and talent of fashion industry champions on the world stage. Furthermore, Raj Nigam, co-founder of India Fashion Awards, said the vision of the platform is to instill a new sense of excitement and motivation in the fashion industry while honoring deserving members of the ‘industry. To implement a new reward system that will positively reinforce the performance and contribution of professionals in the sector. The content is paid and sponsored article. The First India reporters are not responsible for reporting or writing it.

