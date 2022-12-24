Fashion
Which Ohio State men’s basketball player from the Chris Holtmann era would best complement this current team?
Another week, another spicy college basketball debate between the two characters who also bring you the Bucketheads basketball podcast every week. This week, Connor and Justin take a look at which former Buckeyes would best complement this season’s squad.
But first, a recap.
Last week the guys wondered if the Purdue Boilermakerswho currently sit atop the AP poll, are really the best team in the country. Matt Painters’ team ran on a tough Duke team that beat Ohio State, but they also struggled a bit with Nebraska and a state of florida team that is 4-10 this season.
Justin said yes, Purdue is the better team. Connor stuck his head out and said no, and people disagreed with him. 73% of people agreed with Justin, which earned him another win. He now leads the all-time series, 34-33.
After 80 weeks:
Connor – 33
Justin – 34
Other- 9
(There were four draws)
As noted above, this week we were talking about Ohio State and Ohio State only. This year’s team aren’t perfect, losing 3 of their first 11 games so far, arguably against the top three teams they’ve faced. There are holes and gaps with the roster, as there are with almost every team.
But if Ohio State could add one former player to this list to really be the icing on the cake, who would be the best addition? For the record, we only consider Holtmann’s guys since he arrived in Columbus, so from 2017.
Question of the day: Which player from the Chris Holtmann era would best complement this current squad?
Connor: Malachi Branham
Man oh man, could this team use Malaki Branham right now. And hey, that was the to plan until the youngster went ballistic for 35 points against Nebraska almost exactly a year ago and the rest is history.
A week or two ago, I don’t think a guard would be a smart addition to this current team. With Bruce Thornton running point and Isaac Likekele relieving him when needed, the Buckeyes didn’t need another two guards who can back him up when needed. But now that Likekele is away from the squad to take care of a personal matter with his family, the pressure on Thornton to run the point for 35-40 minutes per game is increasing.
Branham wasn’t a huge distributor last season, but he was third on the team with two assists per game. That ability would be so useful right now with Likekele and first-year guard Roddy Gayle not really showing he has the ability to spell Thornton at this time. Sueing has before and it looks like he will advance more, but it’s a rather new development.
Along with his ability to pass the ball on time and distribute a bit, Branham was clearly an NBA-ready scorer. He shot 41.6% from beyond the three-point line, but also excelled in those shots from mid-range from the elbow area. During the season he shot around 50% and much of his success was in mid-range play.
Adding Branham to this team would give the Buckeyes another ball handler, but also a certified scorer that the current team lacks. Right now, Ohio State has three players averaging between 13 and 15.5 points, but none above 15.5. If Branham had returned for a second season, he would be the top scorer and first option on offense, which would take some of the stress off Zed Key, Justice Sueing, and Brice Sensabaugh.
But while having a certified bucket is important, Likekele’s absence and Gayle’s slower progression has made a hard-hitting second guard a clear need for this team. Branham would hypothetically do that.
Justin: Keita Bates-Diop
Keita Bates-Diop is one of the best Buckeyes to have gone through the program over the past two decades. Malaki Branham is awesome and I loved watching him play in every game last season, but let’s look at what this specific team would need. He’s a player like Keita Bates-Diop.
Bates-Diop was an absolute goalscoring killer as we all know, but his defense was something underrated. He was a long, lanky wing that could defend multiple positions and get high rebounds. For example, he averaged 8.7 rebounds per game his senior season and 5.7 rebounds per game for his career.
Obviously, he could also score the rock at a high level, averaging 19.8 ppg his senior season and 11.7 ppg for his career. He won Big Ten Player of the Year in the 2017-18 season and is currently the only player to do so under Chris Holtmann.
Nor can experience be an afterthought. Bates-Diop played four years on college ball and played in many big games, so he was able to help the talented freshman navigate this team.
Branham is great, but Bates-Diop fits better.
Survey
Which Holtmann-era Buckeye would best complement this team?
-
56%
Keita Bates-DiopJustin
(55 votes)
-
18%
Malaki BranhamConnor
(18 votes)
-
24%
Another player from the Holtmann era
(24 votes)
97 voices in total
Vote now
|
