Prominent fashion designer Emdad Hoque dies





Famous fashion designer and vice chairman of the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB), Emdad Hoque, died in a hospital in the city on Friday. He was 57 years old. He died at Bangladesh Specialty Hospital, Shyamoli in the capital due to a recent heart attack. The prominent fashion designer was on life support due to multiple health complications for the past two days, according to FDCB General Secretary Shaibal Saha. Read: Former Minister Ghulam Mostafa dies aged 88 Confirming the news to UNB, Shaibal said Hoque was suffering from kidney complications, asthma and other issues. He suffered a heart attack and was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) on November 2. He has been on life support for the past two days and was about to fly to Kolkata, India for better treatment, but unfortunately suffered a second heart attack two days ago and has again been put on an artificial respirator. He died at 2:16 p.m. today, Shaibal told UNB. His body is taken to his ancestral home in Urdu Road, Old Dhaka. His namaz-e-janaza will take place after the Esha prayer and he will be buried in Banani cemetery, Saha informed. A long-time advocate of local artisanal fashion in Bangladesh, Emdad Hoque was the founder of Fashion Pathshala, a school of fashion and art. He was also Managing Director of Studio Emdad, Director of Banglar Mela Limited and consultant for Raspberry Textile. He has also worked as a jury member in many fashion competitions and has been respectfully recognized for his contribution to the fashion industry in Bangladesh. Beginning his career in the 1980s as a fashion columnist, Hoque joined BRAC as a program officer in 1992 in a development program to monitor and develop rural sericulture in Bangladesh. He became director of BRAC’s textile department in 1993 and was particularly involved in the production of cotton plaid fabrics for the Ready Made Garments (RMG) industry as well as the development of silk fabrics for the famous brand Aarong fashion. Read: Prominent writer and cultural figure Ali Imam dies Hoque then joined Grameen Uddyog as Director of Product Development. He established Banglar Mela, a rural handicraft store in Bangladesh in 2001. He has worked tirelessly with Bangladesh’s handloom industry, to develop fine jute yarn and also served as Vice President of FDCB for the betterment of the industry, alongside its chairman and eminent fashion icon Maheen Khan. In recognition of her contribution to portraying traditional culture blended with a Western gaze internationally and sharing her experiences with the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, Hoque received a Lifetime Achievement Award. achievements of the Chittagong Designers Forum. He has also received awards from the Bangladesh Cine Journalists Association, RTV and Persona Bangladesh for his work as a prominent fashion designer and entrepreneur.

