



The suit in question is likely to come from Anderson & Sheppard, his favorite Mayfair tailor who has also dressed the Duke of Windsor, Fred Astaire and Cary Grant, although Savile Row institutions are of course known to be tight-lipped on the details of the suit. royal clothing. These establishments received great support from the then Prince Charles; in 2010 he launched the campaign for wool to highlight the importance of British workmanship and materials in the production of suits. He has previously spoken of the importance of Savile Row’s rich tradition and craftsmanship; eight of his tailors wear his royal warrant as well as the nearby blouses and cobblers that make up a classic gentleman’s wardrobe. Bold and impactful The King could have worn black to mark the solemnity of his message – the very fact that this is the first time he has recalled the loss of Queen Elizabeth this year – but made the conscious decision to wear something bold and impactful in bright blue with accessories. He actively enjoys dressing up and putting on a show of formal attire, from the plush green velvet evening jackets at Dumfries House to the stately gray morning suits at Ascot and although he generally prefers lilacs and pinks in his accessories, he is telling that the king chose a tie of cerulean blue and white. He wears a pair of cufflinks with the Greek flag as a nod to his late father, and the tones of the ties take up this Greek theme. Coherent and constant While the look isn’t exactly a festive ensemble in the traditional sense, the bright tones suggest a certain blue-sky optimism after this particularly difficult time. As the country has gone through the boom this year – the death of Queen Elizabeth, a winter of discontent over the rising cost of living and strikes – the decision to wear a suit he was once spotted in is a stylistic safety net and a symbol that consistent and constant Kings. He doesn’t scare off fashion horses but shows he is reliable. Like the late Queen – who, in what would be her final Christmas message, donned the sapphire chrysanthemum brooch she first wore on her honeymoon as a tribute to her late husband – the King knows the power messaging through clothing. And this one had to demonstrate a pair of sure hands to lead the country – and the changing world of the monarchy – through.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/fashion/people/meaning-behind-king-charles-christmas-speech-outfit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

