Fashion retailer adds mountain bike apparel to its range and new Scotts gravel e-bike

This week brings a wide range of news in the world of off-road cycling, with Scott unveiling its most versatile e-bike ever made and Specialized developing its patented linkage fork. We also see fashion retailer Zara introduce mountain biking apparel to its active range, and we take a look at what we think are the best tech of 2022. We’ll take a look

Zara presents its range of MTB clothing

Zara 2022 mtb clothing technical jersey, by Zara

Something a little different this week was that clothing brand Zara, known for selling suits, chic coats and comfy cardigans, revealed that it will now be supplying clothes for fashion-conscious mountain bikers. With a partnership involving cycling brand Spiuk, the collaboration now means you can stock up on your off-road cycling apparel while shopping for your luxury items. The brand is no stranger to cycling-specific clothing as they already have a collection aimed at the road cyclist, and the MTB collection will also be found in the same Athleticz outdoor range.

At the moment, only men’s sizes are available, but maybe if the menswear line takes off, the brand will be brave and add women’s specific clothing to the lineup as well. The range offers many technical performances and includes jerseys, jackets, helmet, shoes, many waterproof clothingand a fanny pack, and yes, they still have the same level of fashion you expect from Zara.

Specialized Linkage Fork Patent Plans

Specialized Linkage Fork 2022 compress.jpg, by Liam Mercer

When a bike manufacturer decides what components to add to the frame to make it a fully ready-to-ride bike, the “standard” is that they usually use technology that is already proven. It could be Shimano for the drivetrain, Fox for the suspension, or…well, you know where I’m coming from. There are, of course, those who go it alone and produce their components.

Specialized had been granted a patent for a linkage type fork design concept, and now we have news of its development, and it shares similarities with other linkage forks that have appeared, such as Trust, with its particular aesthetic. Unsurprisingly, as the same design blueprints went from the doors of Trusts closing right into the hands of Specialized. There have been many attempts at this form of suspension, with prototypes teasing us little more than nothing tangible making it to market following various drawbacks along the way. Patents such as Push Industries, RockSled and, more recently,SRAM-specific linkage designhave all tried, but will Specialized have the recipe for success? Watch this space for updates.

Scotts new performance gravel electric bike

SOLACE_GRAVEL_2023_SCOTT_Ebike_photo_by_Michal Cerveny_029.JPG, by SCOTT Sports

Scott has introduced a revolutionary new e-bike to its lineup. Solace eRIDE and Solace eRIDE Gravel. These new bikes on the block offer a light power-to-weight ratio for gravel and road, becoming the brand’s most versatile bike ever made and therefore setting the new barrier for electric gravel bikes. Using the same shape and features as the high performance Scott Addict frame except for a longer base for added stability. The bike comes in two platforms, one for road and one for gravel, and offers a near-zero-drag crank-mounted TQ motor with 50Nm of power to propel you up those hills.

There are a few differences between the two models, with the Gravel featuring tech at home on tough terrain, like a 1x drivetrain and flared handlebars. The road bike comes with traditional bars and compact gears. A slacker geometry gives the bike a focus on endurance, and the 360Wh battery offers great range, plus the ability to add a piggy bank for extended miles.

Liam’s best gear in 2022

off road.ccs Associate Technical Writer, Liam Mercer tells us what has got him excited this year about new tech, mtb apparel and the end of a full season of enduro racing on his Spectral Canyon CF8, which Liam talked about last week. It’s no secret that Mr. Mercer loves Canyons, with the 125mm-travel version of the machine he rode making it his best gear list of 2022. Another highlight is the Kali Trinity Goggles offering everything I aspire to in a good mask, according to Liam. Plus, the little things have a bigger impact with the small but mighty Lezyne Tubeless CNC Drive. This little piece of technology can fix any tubeless disaster.

Wondering what else Liam included in his best tech of the year? You can read the full article below.

Aarons Gear of the Year

Equipment of the Year 2022, by Aaron Borrill

offroad.ccs editor-in-chief, Aaron reflects on the equipment and technology that has piqued his interest throughout the year. The staff, freelancers and the occasional contributor who help bring off.road.cc together bring you all the news and share our knowledge, and each of us has a particular discipline we lean towards the most. Gravity endurogravel, ride a bikedownhill, racing, adventures, just for fun, or cross-country riding; we all enjoy different products more than others, but we all have one thing in common, and that’s a love for sport in any form.

Countless new products have hit the cycling world this year, whether it’s a fancy new technological upgrade to a bike, an updated line of apparel, or an all-new bike. setting a new bar for what is achievable. The Aarons list includes the YK Szepter gravel bike, a Garmin Edge 1040 Solar computer and a nifty camera built into a Garmin taillight. I wonder what 2023 has in store for us

You might also like: