Fashion
Fashion retailer adds mountain bike apparel to its range and new Scotts gravel e-bike
This week brings a wide range of news in the world of off-road cycling, with Scott unveiling its most versatile e-bike ever made and Specialized developing its patented linkage fork. We also see fashion retailer Zara introduce mountain biking apparel to its active range, and we take a look at what we think are the best tech of 2022. We’ll take a look
Zara presents its range of MTB clothing
Zara 2022 mtb clothing technical jersey, by Zara
Something a little different this week was that clothing brand Zara, known for selling suits, chic coats and comfy cardigans, revealed that it will now be supplying clothes for fashion-conscious mountain bikers. With a partnership involving cycling brand Spiuk, the collaboration now means you can stock up on your off-road cycling apparel while shopping for your luxury items. The brand is no stranger to cycling-specific clothing as they already have a collection aimed at the road cyclist, and the MTB collection will also be found in the same Athleticz outdoor range.
At the moment, only men’s sizes are available, but maybe if the menswear line takes off, the brand will be brave and add women’s specific clothing to the lineup as well. The range offers many technical performances and includes jerseys, jackets, helmet, shoes, many waterproof clothingand a fanny pack, and yes, they still have the same level of fashion you expect from Zara.
Specialized Linkage Fork Patent Plans
When a bike manufacturer decides what components to add to the frame to make it a fully ready-to-ride bike, the “standard” is that they usually use technology that is already proven. It could be Shimano for the drivetrain, Fox for the suspension, or…well, you know where I’m coming from. There are, of course, those who go it alone and produce their components.
Specialized had been granted a patent for a linkage type fork design concept, and now we have news of its development, and it shares similarities with other linkage forks that have appeared, such as Trust, with its particular aesthetic. Unsurprisingly, as the same design blueprints went from the doors of Trusts closing right into the hands of Specialized. There have been many attempts at this form of suspension, with prototypes teasing us little more than nothing tangible making it to market following various drawbacks along the way. Patents such as Push Industries, RockSled and, more recently,SRAM-specific linkage designhave all tried, but will Specialized have the recipe for success? Watch this space for updates.
Scotts new performance gravel electric bike
SOLACE_GRAVEL_2023_SCOTT_Ebike_photo_by_Michal Cerveny_029.JPG, by SCOTT Sports
Scott has introduced a revolutionary new e-bike to its lineup. Solace eRIDE and Solace eRIDE Gravel. These new bikes on the block offer a light power-to-weight ratio for gravel and road, becoming the brand’s most versatile bike ever made and therefore setting the new barrier for electric gravel bikes. Using the same shape and features as the high performance Scott Addict frame except for a longer base for added stability. The bike comes in two platforms, one for road and one for gravel, and offers a near-zero-drag crank-mounted TQ motor with 50Nm of power to propel you up those hills.
There are a few differences between the two models, with the Gravel featuring tech at home on tough terrain, like a 1x drivetrain and flared handlebars. The road bike comes with traditional bars and compact gears. A slacker geometry gives the bike a focus on endurance, and the 360Wh battery offers great range, plus the ability to add a piggy bank for extended miles.
Liam’s best gear in 2022
off road.ccs Associate Technical Writer, Liam Mercer tells us what has got him excited this year about new tech, mtb apparel and the end of a full season of enduro racing on his Spectral Canyon CF8, which Liam talked about last week. It’s no secret that Mr. Mercer loves Canyons, with the 125mm-travel version of the machine he rode making it his best gear list of 2022. Another highlight is the Kali Trinity Goggles offering everything I aspire to in a good mask, according to Liam. Plus, the little things have a bigger impact with the small but mighty Lezyne Tubeless CNC Drive. This little piece of technology can fix any tubeless disaster.
Wondering what else Liam included in his best tech of the year? You can read the full article below.
Aarons Gear of the Year
Equipment of the Year 2022, by Aaron Borrill
offroad.ccs editor-in-chief, Aaron reflects on the equipment and technology that has piqued his interest throughout the year. The staff, freelancers and the occasional contributor who help bring off.road.cc together bring you all the news and share our knowledge, and each of us has a particular discipline we lean towards the most. Gravity endurogravel, ride a bikedownhill, racing, adventures, just for fun, or cross-country riding; we all enjoy different products more than others, but we all have one thing in common, and that’s a love for sport in any form.
Countless new products have hit the cycling world this year, whether it’s a fancy new technological upgrade to a bike, an updated line of apparel, or an all-new bike. setting a new bar for what is achievable. The Aarons list includes the YK Szepter gravel bike, a Garmin Edge 1040 Solar computer and a nifty camera built into a Garmin taillight. I wonder what 2023 has in store for us
You might also like:
|
Sources
2/ https://off.road.cc/content/feature/fashion-retailer-adds-mtb-clothing-to-its-range-and-scott-s-new-gravel-ebike-11551
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Change in schedule for New Zealand tour of Pakistan
- Fashion retailer adds mountain bike apparel to its range and new Scotts gravel e-bike
- Xi Jinping stresses boosting China’s agricultural strength at key rural labor conference – Xinhua
- What Hollywood is wrong (and right) about neuroscience
- ‘PM Modi is unable to control, he is controlled instead’: Rahul Gandhi | Latest India News
- Britain’s ‘truly national dish’ inventor dies at 77
- Bollywood Field Workplace Review 2022: Thodi Khushi, Zyaada Gham »GossipChimp
- 3 Bandipora players leave for National Yogasana Cship
- Reuters anti-Erdogan job ad sparks controversy
- The earthquake made difficult life in Humboldt County even more difficult
- Fantastic Week 16 outlook for Cardinals WR
- Paige Spiranac posts vacation photo in Santa dress