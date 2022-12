This year’s most distinctive French fashion collaborations

Translated by



nicola mira Posted







December 23, 2022

From a suitcase that can travel the metaverse to sophisticated knitwear, FashionNetwork.com The editorial team has compiled a list of the most stylish French fashion collaborations of 2022. AMI X My Therese Ami X MyTheresa – DR Alexandre Mattiussi, the creative brain of the fashion brand AMI, imagined a men’s collection for MyTheresa, combining sophisticated style and a modern dandy look. The collection was unveiled by the German luxury e-tailer in late November and includes wearable items and accessories in a palette of beige and cream. An indigo blue denim hat twists the looks, all cut in casual lines. The pieces are adorned with the pretty red Ami de Cur emblem, which the Parisian label has affixed to its creations since 2011, and a sweater features the emblem all-over. La Redoute X Anny Blatt La Redoute X Anny Blatt – DR The micro collection designed by Anny Blatt for the French e-tailer La Redoute is characterized by the diamond pattern typical of jacquard knits, in black and pale pink. The French knitwear brand, founded in the interwar period, reinterprets a pattern from its 80s archives, in a cocooning version knitted with Italian yarn. The collection consists of two vintage-style mohair sweaters, perfect for a sweet end-of-year embrace. Figaret X Couturfu Figaret X Couturfu – DR In the fall, French label Figaret teamed up with Couturfu, an Instagram sensation with 180 million followers, who made a name for themselves by posting funny memes about working in the fashion world. The quirky Figaret X Couturfu collaboration included shirts with the DRH embroidered words of moi-mme (I am my own HR boss), blue poplin pajamas emblazoned with the phrase when video is optional (when video is optional) and a bag tote, that essential everyday accessory, inscribed with the words when I’m pretending to take home from work. A pithy way of looking at the professional world with a touch of humour. Ba&sh X View Ba&sh X Veja – DR In a year full of collaborations, Ba&sh, the label founded by Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief, team up at the end of summer with Veja, the successful French brand of vegan and eco-designed sneakers. The Vejas Alveomesh sneakers, which stand out for their vintage look from the 70s with a notched sole, have been revisited with a gold and ochre, sunset-inspired colourway, and another in beige and sky blue. Rimowa X RTFKT Rimowa X RTFKT – DR This is a suitcase that can travel through the metaverse. Long-established German luggage brand Rimowa, in collaboration with creative studio RTFKT, a subsidiary of Nike, has created a limited-edition collection of suitcases available at both in the real world and on the Web3.Rimowas best-selling carry-on suitcase now sports a pixelated design on its aluminum shell. The suitcase was produced in 888 physical units but also in a digital version of 888 NFT, available on a virtual space station created by RTFKT and Rimowa.

Copyright 2022 FashionNetwork.com All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://us.fashionnetwork.com/news/This-year-s-most-distinctive-french-fashion-collaborations,1471258.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos