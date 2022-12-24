The show’s best fashion moments, ranked

Created by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, under the direction of Tim Burton, Wednesday is the latest adaptation of the iconic Addams Family characters. The show follows Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), who is sent to boarding school, Nevermore, after getting into trouble in public school. There, she gets caught up in a web of trouble involving classmates, the townspeople, and a monstrous Hyde. The show has exploded in popularity since its debut, breaking Netflix viewing records and earning praise for its cast. In addition to its strong performances and mystery, the show also has many memorable character fashion moments that utilize Burton’s signature genre, setting, and style. Here are the best, ranked.





9/9 The Nevermore Uniforms

Nevermore school uniforms consist of black and blue-purple striped blazers, with the school crest. They’re simple, yet sophisticated and a bit more colorful than a typical school uniform. They really set the tone for Nevermore and show what that experience will be like. Wednesday, who is “color allergic,” also wears her black and gray blazer instead, which sets her apart.

8/9 Weems’ stylish outfits

Leading Nevermore, Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) is a powerful woman who is often at odds with Wednesday, and her wardrobe reflects that. Simple and sharp, she often wears long dresses and coats in a neutral color palette. Speaking to Variety, costume designer Colleen Atwood said she based Weems’ outfits on Tippi Hedren in The birds. Without flashy colors or patterns, formal clothes suit him perfectly, as well as his imposing nature.

7/9 Wednesday’s black dress

The black dress Wednesday wears at the start of the show is very similar to her classic black dress with a white collar, but with a few changes. The collar is much more exaggerated, for example, and the dress is covered with a small floral pattern. 1991s fans The Addams Family You might notice it’s similar to Wednesday’s floral dress in that film, and it works to demonstrate the character’s iconic past with a few new twists. This pattern is later continued in the black coat Wednesday wears on the first Nevermore tour.

6/9 Thornhill Wardrobe

One of Nevermore’s teachers is Thornhill (Christina Ricci), who teaches botanical science and tries to bond with Wednesday as her dorm’s mother. Her outfits are skilful but still cool, like her blue jumpsuit and red boots, or her patterned button-up shirt with a cardigan. She also wears impressive coats: a black one with red floral details that reflect her teaching subject, and a multicolored patchwork that looks like a quilt. Even as a supporting character, outfits give her style and help her stand out.

5/9 Wednesday black and white patterns

Black and white clothing is a common feature of Tim Burton projects, and Wednesday is no exception. Throughout the season, Wednesday wears various outfits containing black and white patterns, such as a striped cardigan and checkerboard print sweater. Loose and modern, they reflect current styles in their structure, while the black and white make them simple and always classic. They all fit into Burton’s aesthetic, while also fitting perfectly with Wednesday’s character.

4/9 The entire Addams Family

Seeing the entire Addams Family in this new iteration is awesome, and their outfits fit the occasion. They stay close to the classic black, white, and stripes the characters are known for, brought to life for the new adaptation. It’s a perfect blend of the past, with a few changes for the present. From Gomez’s (Luis Guzmán) striped suit, to Morticia’s (Catherine Zeta-Jones) long black velvet dress, to Pugsley’s (Isaac Ordonez) stripes, it’s an impressive group look that shows how point their outfits are classic and timeless, and establishes this new version of the family.

3/9 Enid’s bright pink wardrobe

Enid (Emma Myers), a werewolf, is Wednesday’s cheerful housemate. From her first scene, it’s clear how different the two are: Enid’s bedroom is bright and colorful, and her mostly pink wardrobe matches. Her colors and patterns, such as a fluffy pink coat, are cheerful and soft and reflect her caring and caring nature. They also show how much of a contrast she is to Wednesday, which makes their friendship even more rewarding.

2/9 Bianca Rave’N Dress

The Rave’N is the Nevermore school dance that the students eagerly attend. Apart from the uniform, we see many stunning dresses, and one of the most impressive belongs to Bianca (Joy Sunday). It is made of teal scales and looks almost like a mermaid, which may reflect Bianca’s powers as a mermaid. Among the great dance outfits, hers definitely stands out.

1/9 Wednesday Rave’N Dress

When Wednesday finally decides to attend Rave’N, Thing surprises her with the dress she’s been admiring around town. Made even more memorable because of Wednesday’s dance, the dress is also stunning on its own, with its deep black color and sheer patterns. It’s also important for Wednesday: it shows that she is starting to adapt to the traditions of Nevermore, while keeping her own unique spirit. Netflix shared that Atwood’s goal with the dress was to show on Wednesday”trying to conform, but not quite fitting in.” Although she begins to enjoy her school experience, she still does it in her own way and stands out.