Women’s cricket emerges from the shadow of men

Women’s cricket is not the same as men’s cricket, and there is no reason to believe it ever will be. But the real question is, does it have to be?

What becomes of women’s cricket when seen and understood without using men’s cricket as a point of reference?

Maybe it can never be because it’s called the Gentlemens Game for a reason. But what if women’s cricket pulled away from being an appendage, or at least perceived to be, an appendage to the men’s game?

Perhaps then it could evolve into its own entity and identity.

Maybe then it would pull in thousands of viewers on the floor consistently and consistently attract a large audience on TV and OTT platforms.

Maybe then the players would be paid in terms of money and respect.

Perhaps then young girls around the world will be able to consider sports as a sport worthy of a career.

Well, we don’t have to deal with guesswork anymore, and women’s cricket doesn’t even have to stray from men’s cricket to achieve that.

Read also | Impact player rule: Senior players like Mishra, Chawla, Mohit could become effective in IPL

It is obvious to everyone to see that women’s cricket has become its own institution. And by possessing this identity, they have also succeeded in cracking the code that will help them turn the tide for the generation to come.

No, women’s cricket is not yet able to cut the tendrils that bind it to the men’s game, but women in the sport have learned to work with their counterparts to develop a strong sense of identity.

“I don’t think women’s cricket can separate from men’s cricket for long but these are steps in the right direction,” said former India player Karuna Jain. “Where we are now is way ahead of what many of our predecessors thought possible. These crowds are coming because the quality of cricket is so good these days.

“As far as equal pay goes, it’s going to inspire a lot more young girls to take up the sport. It can actually become a career now. It wasn’t like that before, but it’s a step in the right direction and it’s only going to get better.”

It is their new identity, the one who is able to put behind what was and look at what can be.

According to former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy, the strong sense of self is the reason for the success of women’s cricket in the past five years or so.

It’s the kind of success that no longer needs to be mortgaged as the proof is in the pudding as nearly 50,000 people thronged to DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai as India took on Australia in a Twenty20 International bilateral series.

Each of these five games saw a nice cross section of genders and cultures culminate on these grounds. In fact, the organizers put up a full stadium, tickets on posters at the gates for a few of them.

The five-game series that even had a game until the Super Over was the latest in a wave of such instances where stadiums and crowds played their part in the appreciation of women’s cricket.

There’s an argument to be made, at least with the India-Australia series, that the crowds only came because they weren’t instructed to enter the stadium.

Even Rangaswamy alludes to it at one point, but poops her own assessment pretty quickly because she – as a pioneer of change in the women’s game – knows now is not the time to nitpick or see the present. and tomorrow through the prism of yesterday.

The International Cricket Council has intensified its intention to elevate the stature of women’s cricket worldwide for a good decade, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to embrace the idea.

So much so that the world’s richest board has joined a growing list of nations to introduce pay parity. They haven’t extended this tie with the women’s annual contracts because those are still a long way off the men’s contracts, but an equal match fee isn’t a bad start at all.

We fought for this for so long, says Rangaswamy. I am so happy that the new generation of women can reap the fruits of our efforts. They deserve it and they have done well so far to ensure that we strengthen the sport in our country.

Over the past few years, the Indian women’s team has reached the final of the T20 Women’s World Cup for the first time in its history. They also won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in England earlier this year. The Asian Cup was also won for the seventh time in this period.

While these are massive achievements in recruiting sponsors and building confidence in the team and for those aspiring to make it happen, franchise cricket and its effect on women’s cricket cannot be underestimated.

Apart from the Womens Big Bash League, which has a few Indians in its roster, the BCCI has announced the women’s version of the Indian Premier League for 2023.

And, unlike previous years when there were a few exhibition-style matches trying to piggyback on the crowds entering the stadium for the men’s event, it will be a stand-alone event with five teams in March.

On top of that, an evolving grassroots structure in India is helping to spawn a new generation of female cricketers.

Take Mithila Vinod for example. She is 17 years old and has been part of the Karnatakas U19 team for a few years, and what started as a hobby has now turned into a potential career.

The speed at which women’s cricket is developing is amazing, says the youngster. Above all, when you realize that you will be paid if you work, it becomes a great incentive for young people like me to give everything to the sport.

Mithila, apart from spending hours, also plays alongside adult men and boys in the local league to improve her skills. It’s not much different from what most women in the country have done and continue to do to improve themselves. But, Mithila reveals that it’s not ideal either.

Against boys everything is much faster and when you play against women it’s slower and very different, she notes. We’re getting there (in terms of speed), but we don’t need to compare ourselves to men. We are taught to play our own game.

Earlier this month, the very pleasant face of Smriti Mandanas was on the cover of Vogue magazine, and in the interview she said: I don’t like the comparison between men’s cricket and women’s cricket. It’s just a different game. You don’t have to put us in the same category. Initially, when tennis was developing as a sport, comparisons were made between the service rates of different players. Now it has reached a point where Serena Williams is appreciated just as Roger Federer is in his own right. It is time for cricket to reach this place as well.

Contrast that with former skipper Mithali Rajs from over a decade ago, where she told a media rally that women’s cricket was catching up with men’s cricket. She has changed that statement over the years to one that sounds like what Smriti is saying now.

This inside-out transformation of narrative and attitude is what causes a revolution, and everyone notices it.