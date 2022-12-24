Fashion
Don’t dress up Hindu children as Santa Claus, says VHP; Krishna, Buddha agrees but not | Latest India News
In Madhya Pradesh, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has asked schools not to ask Hindu pupils to dress up as Santa Claus and bring Christmas trees without their parents’ permission. In a statement, the VHP said it was made aware of some incidents where some schools in the state required students to dress up as Santa Claus for Christmas celebrations. This is an attack on Hindu culture, VHP said, adding that Hindu children can be dressed up as Ram, Krishna, Gautam Buddha, Mahavir, Guru Govind Singh but not Santa Claus. “Bharat is the land of saints, not Santa Claus,” the statement read, as reported by PTI.
“Therefore, all schools are requested not to dress up Hindu children as Santa Claus without prior parental permission and if a school does so, VHP will take legal action against the school concerned,” the statement added.
The outfit recently objected to Telangana Health Director G Srinivasa Rao’s comment that Jesus Christ eradicated Covid and demanded his resignation. “Vishwa Hindu Parishad is calling for the resignation of the Director of Health, Srinivasa Rao Gadala. His statement has hurt the feelings of the majority of Hindus. He has insulted all gods and goddesses of the Hindu religion. KCR chief and Health Minister Harish Rao that he should be removed from his post,” VHP Telangana spokesperson Balaswamy told ANI.
Srinivasa Rao, however, clarified that his statement had been twisted and in his speech he said that Covid had been defeated by the initiative of the government, the cooperation of all health workers and thanks to the prayers of all the people of all religions.
(With contributions from the agency)
