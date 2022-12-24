North Face Flight Series Men’s Clothing Review – iRunFar

The North Faces Flight Series line has been around for several years and generally offers great products designed for fast trail running.

This summer and fall, I tested some of the current men’s clothing products from The North Face Flight Series. This testing period ended with five days spent running and hiking the 100-mile Tour du Mont Blanc (TMB) trail, which wraps around the eponymous mountain of trails in the Alps.

We missed the 2022 UTMB race festival by a few weeks, but Chamonix, France, which sits on the side of Mont Blanc and serves as the hub of the event, was still teeming with runners and all things The North Facing in September. North Face sponsored riders had a particularly successful year in events, including Katie Schide winning the UTMB, Kaytlyn Gerbin taking third and Zach Miller taking fifth. And so The North Faces racing apparel and gear was prevalent and popular at the event this year, and was still the case when we arrived in Chamonix ourselves.

In this article, we review The North Face Men’s Flight Stridelight Shorts ($79), The North Face Flight Gloves ($50)and The North Face Men’s Lightriser Futurelight Waterproof Jacket ($300).

This was my third time leading the TMB but the first time in September. The multi-day run turned out to be the coldest of all my years there, so I was especially happy to have the gloves and rain jacket with me. For two days, I wore these two items all day from start to finish. I also tested the shorts. Let’s dive into it.

The North Face Men’s Flight Stridelight Shorts

Running the TMB over multiple days with just a small hydration vest for supplies makes packing a complex balance of weight, bulk, and necessity. Since the shacks along the way contain nice things like hot food and showers, and the water bottle refills from natural springs are plentiful, you can actually get by with very little, in a package smaller than you think.

So when it comes to shorts on the TMB, I grab a single pair and rely on sink washing and line drying every night to keep them clean. This time I took The North Face Men’s Flight Stridelight Shorts ($79).

My ritual was thwarted the second night after I probably had a few too many glasses of wine and left my shorts on the outside line all night. The nighttime temperature was just below 40 degrees Fahrenheit but it also rained. In the morning, I annoyed slipped on the wet shorts and left.

I went up the Col de la Seigne with a biting side wind. Although cold, it validated the exquisite drying power of the shorts, and in no time they were perfectly comfortable again. In fact, The North Face claims these are their lightest and most breathable shorts ever.

Running an average of 30 kilometers a day in the same shorts would seem like chafing conditions, but there was no problem. The shorts have a four inch inseam and an inner brief. A short drawcord provides just enough room to tighten loaded pockets.

Pockets along the back include a small gel pocket on the left side, a large central iPhone sized unsecured pocket, ideal for storing gloves, a Buff, sunglasses and even a windbreaker thin.

Inside the non-secured pocket is a secure key or card-sized zippered pocket. This is where I stored my credit card and some Euros for Coke breaks at the shelters. The shorts are very light and turned out to be the perfect choice for this multi-day trip without a washing machine.

I have two complaints about the shorts due to build quality and wear; the applied The North Face logo started to peel off after my third run, and during the TMB the fabric pilled in two places. The shorts are high end so I was expecting better abrasion resistance.

The North Face Men’s Flight Stridelight Short

The North Face Flight Gloves

The leaves were already falling and new snow was accumulating lightly on the high peaks after each evening of our TMB adventure, so I was excited about the perfect conditions to test The North Face Flight Gloves ($50).

The gloves are warm and my size large fits me perfectly. They slip on and off very well with limited wrinkling of the fleece lining. As I mentioned above, the wind whipped predictably harder over the cols than any other time I ran the TMB, so I spent many breaks huddled and happy to have this fantastic pair of gloves to keep me warm.

The gloves have weather resistant stretch fabric on the back of the hand to help keep out wind and moisture. I found them very comfortable for the 40-50 degree Fahrenheit weather with wind and a bit of rain we ran in. That said, there are other gloves on the market specifically designed for runners that I consider warmer.

I’m not normally a heavy phone user while running, but it’s hard not to take pictures in this beautiful part of the world. While the gloves incorporate The North Faces UR Powered touchscreen compatible fabric, I was surprised at how ineffective it was. The first day I used the gloves, I just couldn’t operate my phone buttons with the gloves on. Eventually it started to work better but still not 100% reliably on first contact.

Shop The North Face Flight Gloves

The North Face Men’s Lightriser Futurelight Waterproof Jacket

The North Face Men’s Lightriser Futurelight Waterproof Jacket ($300) is an expensive and technical racing jacket that does not use any third-party fabric technologies like Gore Windstopper or Gore-Tex. It uses The North Faces 100% recycled FUTURELIGHT 3L fabric, which is breathable and waterproof.

The breathability was exquisite. I’ve worn the jacket on climbs, cool, cold descents and everything in between. The jacket is waterproof, which I tested on a rainy 2,000ft descent from the Tre La Tete Hut, and the fit is roomy enough that I wore the jacket over my running vest in many times. The fit is generous but not loose in the large size I tested, and the sleeves taper at the wrist. A drawcord on the hood helps to tighten the fit to prevent your precious head heat from escaping.

I couldn’t find any faults with this jacket, it’s very quiet which you don’t get with a lot of crinkly waterproof jackets. Note that the jacket does not include storage pockets, but it does have a storage pocket for the jacket itself and it packs down to about 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches. Going most mornings on the TMB, I wore the jacket, sometimes until noon, and twice, for the whole race. I have never worn a waterproof jacket that would allow me to do this, even in much colder weather.

The whole iRunFar team loves The North Face Mens Lightriser Futurelight Waterproof Jacket, and we named it one of our favorites in our guide to the best rain jackets for running. Note that due to the short cut of the women’s version of this jacket, we cannot recommend it for safe running in bad weather. However, some women in the iRunFar team wear the men’s version, which has a normal fit and is suitable for running in bad weather.

The North Face Men’s Lightriser Futurelight Waterproof Jacket

The North Face Flight Series Mens Clothing General Impressions

As a collection, The North Face Flight Series line performs very well. Not since the days of the Better Than Naked line have I enjoyed running in The North Face gear so much. And like the brand’s runners who excelled in the UTMB 2022, due to the technical and lightweight nature of the equipment, I would consider these items essential for any terrain of the same nature, cold and hot, impacted by the severe weather.

The North Face has released a great collection of running apparel that complements the energy of the Vectiv shoe line. Here in North America we were in the middle of winter now, but I will definitely be picking up my Flight Series gear whenever conditions allow.

[Editors Note: According to The North Face, the companys Flight Series line will be adopted into its Summit Series line in 2023.]

