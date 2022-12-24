‘The Voice’ Fans Can’t Stop Attacking Kelly Clarksons With Bold Instagram Look With Fire Emojis





Kelly Clarkson fans can be continuously captivated by his choice during the day TV outfits, but she also likes to up the allure once in a while. In May 2021, the return The trainer had people buzzing with the outfit she wore during the season 21 finale of the NBC series. Wearing a bright red silk dress, Kelly used gold necklaces to accentuate the plunging neckline of the long dress. the american idol The alum dress also featured long sleeves which added subtle volume to the outfit. To tie the whole look together, the host wore her signature dirty blonde hair in long, beachy waves. For makeup, she slipped on her black eyeliner and a matching bright red lipstick. NBC//Getty Images NBC When the “ The singer then posted the best moments of the night on her social media accounts, fans couldn’t believe how gorgeous she looked. Also, many took to the comments section with compliments. “Red is your color,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Wow @kellyclarkson Gorgeous as always, really,” another follower replied. “Wrapped in red!” another user added, referring to his 2013 of the same name. ‘The voice’ As for Kelly, she’s not afraid to take a risk with her clothes on the competition show. Plus, fans can rejoice, as she returns to The voice in 2023 after stepping away for season 22. As The voice announcement on Instagram on October 11, she will join veteran star Blake Shelton as he wraps up his final season as a coach. However, they are not the only ones to sit on the red chairs. Niall Horan and luck the rapper will round out the coaching staff, with their Season 23 premiere airing next March. Until then, I guess we’ll just have to sit back and see what fashion statement the TV personality makes next. Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee. This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

