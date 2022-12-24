Fashion
Angelina Jolie drapes a loose frame in a flowing black dress as she steps out with son Knox, 14
Angelina Jolie drapes the soft frame in a flowing black outfit and stylish shades models while out with son Knox in Los Angeles
Angelina Jolie was spotted in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve with her youngest son Knox, 14.
The Tomb Raider superstar shares Knox, her twin sister Vivienne and four other children with her movie star ex-husband Brad Pitt.
For her latest outing, Angelina wrapped her lithe figure in a flowing black sweater-skirt combo and jumped on a sparkly pair of matching shades.
Family time: Angelina Jolie was spotted in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve, even with her youngest son Knox, 14
Angelina broke up with Brad in 2016, but they’ve been in an increasingly resentful custody battle ever since that’s still ongoing.
She accused Brad of domestic violence, and after the FBI closed its investigation into the case without pressing charges against him, Angelina anonymously sued the bureau for relevant documents under the Freedom of Information Act.
Currently, Brad is said to be dating Paul Wesley’s ex-wife, Ines De Ramon, who at 29 is three decades his junior.
“Brad and Ines are officially dating now,” a We Weeklysource explained this week, saying that “they really enjoy each other’s company and have a great time at the start of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other.”
Out: For her latest outing, Angelina wrapped her supple figure in a flowing black sweater-skirt combo and donned a sparkly pair of matching shades.
Meanwhile, Angelina, for whom Brad sadly dumped his first wife Jennifer Aniston in 2005, hasn’t gone public with anyone since the divorce.
Brad and Angelina have six children – Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, and Zahara, 17, all of whom were adopted, as well as their biological offspring Shiloh, 16, and Knox and Vivienne.
The Maleficent star gave birth to Vivienne and Knox in Nice, less than 200km from her and at Brad’s Château Miraval in the south of France.
Angelina and Brad traveled to Namibia for Shiloh’s birth and asked the government to impose a no-fly zone in the area where they were.
Family matters: Tomb Raider superstar shares Knox, twin sister Vivienne and four other children with movie star ex-husband Brad Pitt
An official from the Namibian embassy in Washington said at the time: “The government has decided that it will issue visas to journalists to travel to Namibia and cover Angelina and Brad if they have the consent of the parties. “
Angelina recently stepped down from her prominent role as Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
While emphasizing that “UNHCR is full of extraordinary people”, she expressed a desire to work “now with organizations led by those most directly affected by conflict, who give them the greatest voice”.
She received her UNHCR Special Envoy status ten years ago, having worked with the United Nations since 2001.
Throwback: Brad and Angelina became a couple in 2005 (pictured) when he sadly left his first wife Jennifer Aniston for her in a scandal that fascinated the world
