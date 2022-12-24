Fashion
The Best Romantic Movie Fashion Moments of All Time
Everyone knows the ultimate recipe for a good romantic comedy: two superb protagonists, one or two goofy best friends, a good dose of romantic chemistry, one or two obstacles for our lovers to overcome together, and just a to rush danger, but never enough to prevent that inescapable happy ending.
However, the one vital ingredient that too many rom-coms forget about is this: an unforgettable wardrobe.
Think about it: all of the biggest and best rom-coms over the years are instantly recognizable thanks to their big fashion moments, whether it’s their main penchant for oversized sweaters and floppy hats, a gorgeous dress worthy of a red carpet or some yellow plaid. blazer and mini skirt combo.
With that in mind, let’s take a walk down memory lane and take a look at all the sparkly outfits that have graced rom-coms over the years.
And start well with
When Harry Met Sally
Obviously. From brown velvet bowler hats and gray tweed blazers, to black leather gloves and matching satchels, oversized knitwear and velvet evening dresses, this film serves up sartorial excellence throughout its runtime. an hour and 36 minutes.
Best of all, it’s all totally timeless, so just pin Meg Ryans Sally to your inspiration board on Pinterest and be done with it.
clueless
Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenports endless stream of covetable outfits is, quite possibly, one of the reasons why clueless remains so popular today. Will we ever present these characters as fashion muses? Wouldn’t we ever want to wear yellow plaids and high socks? Will we ever stop dreaming of that sheer smocked top and cropped sweater cardigan combo?
All together now: ugh, as if!
roman holidays
Audrey Hepburn Gives Us Major Upside-Down Cinderella Vibes In roman holidaysswapping gorgeous shawl-collared dresses and glittering heels for espadrilles, full skirts, rolled up blouse sleeves, popped collars and slender handkerchiefs.
Check it out:
She’s a very off-duty princess (and an off-duty princess catering to her own tastes and desires, no less), and she was so into it.
boobies rich asian
The clue is in the title with this one, as this line of scintillating costume films really puts the rich in boobies rich asian. Think Dior, Michael Kors, Carven Ong, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Missoni, Marchesa, Michael Cinco, Ralph Lauren, Shiatzy Chen, Prada, Michelle Ong the list goes on and on, forever and ever.
Personally, however, it was Peik Lins’ wardrobe, which is full of Stella McCartney wildlife prints, bold pajama sets and chunky Gucci platforms. It’s such a mood.
A pretty woman
It’s been decades, but honestly, we still wear (almost) every Vivians outfit. The timeless oversized white shirt! The elegant black cocktail dress! The big mistake. Big. Huge look, padded shoulders and all! The iconic red opera dress! The long blazer and shorts combo! the perfect polka dot number!
Basically anything but that unforgettable one-piece and the patent leather thigh-high boots. This look belongs to Julia Roberts and Julia Roberts alone.
Boomerang
Putting aside Eddie Murphy’s classic Playboy uniform of blazers, scarves and turtlenecks (which is, let’s face it, brilliant), we want to focus on Robin Givens’ wardrobe filled with ’90s Chanel suits and black velvet party dresses, Halle Berry’s pared-down wardrobe (especially this red satin two-piece), and Eartha Kitts’ ridiculously good time Old Hollywood glam.
Nor should we forget the dazzling appearance of Grace Jones as the prima donna Helen Strang, which firmly cemented her status as Andy Warhol’s favorite muse.
Those red tights wouldn’t look so out of place in a TikTok dance video, would they?
Notting Hill
Three words: this Chanel beret.
Also, Anna Scotts decision to pair the aforementioned Chanel beret with a classic leather jacket, white tee and ’90s sunglasses.
Amelia
The original in the style of French girls, Amelie is the movie that made all of us dream of wearing a pair of Dr Martens oxfords with rolled up socks. We loved her laid-back wardrobe of bold basics (high-cut tees, flowy maxi skirts, and printed cardigans) and dazzling accessories. And we’ll still consider cutting our hair into baby bangs, just for the purpose of donning an Amlie-approved headscarf.
So elegant.
Made in Manhattan
JLo’s maid (in Manhattan, obviously) swaps her gray uniform for head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana when she (ahem) borrows a white coat, pants, turtleneck and movie star sunglasses to a wealthy guest. But her Cinderella moment comes later in the film, when she emerges at a posh Met party dripping in Harry Winston diamonds and vintage Bob Mackie.
Honestly, we’ve never dreamed of peach chiffon so much.
Revenge of a Blonde
Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously pissed off.
From her sequined bikini, to her leather driving outfit (you heard us!), to the super vibrant shirt dress she wears in the courtroom when she takes over as a lawyer for Brookes, Reese Witherspoons Elle Woods gives us pure Barbiecore from start to finish.
And, of course, while we love her Cline internship look and her unique first day of school ensemble, there’s no denying that our daughter looks best when she stays true to herself, which means, you guessed it, the hottest hot pink forever.
500 days of summer
The original maniacal pixie dream girl, Summer always wears blue and she always wears fashion pieces from a bygone era. Think romantic flared skirts, wide leg pants and Peter Pan collars galore.
Always be my maybe
Sasha Tran embarks on the ultimate fashion journey in Netflixs Always be my maybe, on the border between a native of San Francisco who likes to experiment and a famous chef with an image to defend. Which means, yes, we can enjoy a range of covetable looks from The Row, Isabel Marant and Michael Kors, from metallic dresses to graphic tees, to cheetah-print eyewear, to this white striking and so comfortable. we can’t stop, we will never stop thinking.
It’s time to review, anyone?
Holidays
Anyone who loves Christmas romantic comedies already knows that Amanda Woods is the GOAT when it comes to winter fashion inspiration.
From her chunky cottagecore sweaters, to her seemingly endless supply of hats and scarves, to her tailored shearling coat, to her impeccable taste in classic pajamas, everything she puts on feels utterly effortless. . Sleek, yes, but undeniably comfortable too. As if it would absolutely stand the test of time and more.
Why do we think this is the case? Well, because Amanda doesn’t just wear simple wardrobe basics; she wears simple wardrobe essentials in cozy and coveted neutral tones, meaning her look is the very definition of timeless. And now we need a cream cashmere jacket again.
How to lose a guy in 10 days
The early 2000s is not exactly famous for her enviable fashion moments, but How to lose a guy in 10 days is the exception to the rule. Andie Anderson has it all, if it all means chic pencil skirts, open-back wrap dresses, basketball jerseys, tube tops, floral dresses and white tank tops.
To be fair, though, it could all just refer to her arriving at the Diamond Gala in THAT almost backless buttercup yellow dress by Carolina Herrera. Obsessed.
Romeo + Juliet
Leonardo DiCaprio in a flashy Hawaiian shirt. Claire Danes in angel wings and a white dress (secretly embroidered with lines from the script). The tailor-made Miuccia Prada suit. Oh my god, those cowboy boots with carved cats on the heels. Mercutios transparent shirt. This beautiful buttoned wedding dress
We could go on and on. This movie is pure fad, in the best possible way.
Confessions of a Shopaholic
It’s meant to be a cautionary tale about the dangers of shopping, but Rebecca Bloomwood’s wardrobe is just too good to pay attention to that message, quite frankly.
To all the boys I’ve loved before
Lara Jeans’ wardrobe, all sweet-sweet pastels, satin bomber jackets and mini skirts is pure unfilteredromantic comedy. By that, of course, we mean it’s the clothing equivalent of a strawberry milkshake.
We love it to the moon and back.
Images: Getty/Columbia Pictures/Rex Features/Netflix
|
