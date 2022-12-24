Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from working in ‘devastating’ move

Strong points The letter, confirmed by Economy Ministry spokesman Abdulrahman Habib on Saturday, said the female employees were not allowed to work until further notice.

Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration has ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to bar female employees from coming to work, according to a letter from the economy ministry, in the latest crackdown on freedoms women.

“There have been serious complaints about non-compliance with the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations relating to women’s work in national and international organizations,” said the notification sent to all NGOs.

“The Ministry of Economy…directs all organizations to prevent women from working until further notice,” the notification reads, warning that if a group ignores the order, their license “will be revoked.”

It was not immediately clear whether the order applied to United Nations agencies, which have a significant presence in Afghanistan.

Dozens of national and international NGOs continue to work in several sectors in remote areas of Afghanistan, and many of their employees are women.

It comes days after the Taliban-led administration ordered universities closed to women, prompting strong global condemnation and sparking protests and heavy criticism in Afghanistan.

Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN’s deputy special representative for Afghanistan and humanitarian coordinator, said he was “deeply concerned” by reports of the letter, which was a “clear violation of humanitarian principles”.

Rights group Amnesty International tweeted that the ban was a “deplorable attempt to erase women from political, social and economic spaces” in Afghanistan.

The International Rescue Committee said in a statement that more than 3,000 women working in Afghanistan were “essential to the delivery of humanitarian aid” in the country.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Saturday that the Taliban order would disrupt aid delivery and could be “devastating” for Afghanistan.

“Deeply concerned that the Taliban’s ban on providing humanitarian aid to women in Afghanistan will disrupt life-saving and life-saving assistance to millions of people,” Blinken tweeted.

The European Union – a major funder of aid organizations working in Afghanistan, although it does not recognize the Taliban as the country’s official government – condemned the decision and said it assessed “the impact it will have on our aid on the ground”.

“Our primary concern will continue to be the wellbeing, rights and freedoms of the Afghan people,” Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said in a statement.

The charge d’affaires of Norway, which funds aid to Afghanistan and organized talks between the Taliban and members of civil society in January, condemned the decision.

“The ban on women employed in NGOs must be reversed immediately,” tweeted Paul Klouman Bekken.

“As well as a blow to women’s rights, this decision will exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and hurt the most vulnerable Afghans.”

Aid workers say female workers are key to ensuring women can access aid.

Afghanistan’s already struggling economy has tipped into crisis since the Taliban took power in 2021, with the country facing sanctions and development aid cuts.

Humanitarian aid, aimed at meeting urgent needs, has provided a lifeline to millions of people. More than half of the Afghan population depends on humanitarian aid, according to the International Rescue Committee.