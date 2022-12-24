Connect with us

Fashion

Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from working in ‘devastating’ move

 


Strong points
  • The letter, confirmed by Economy Ministry spokesman Abdulrahman Habib on Saturday, said the female employees were not allowed to work until further notice.
  • It was not immediately clear whether the order applied to United Nations agencies, which have a significant presence in Afghanistan.
  • Dozens of national and international NGOs continue to work in several sectors in remote areas of Afghanistan, and many of their employees are women.
Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration has ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to bar female employees from coming to work, according to a letter from the economy ministry, in the latest crackdown on freedoms women.

The letter, confirmed on Saturday by Economy Ministry spokesman Abdulrahman Habib, said female workers were not allowed to work until further notice because some had not adhered to the government’s interpretation. administration of the Islamic dress code for women.

“There have been serious complaints about non-compliance with the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations relating to women’s work in national and international organizations,” said the notification sent to all NGOs.
“The Ministry of Economy…directs all organizations to prevent women from working until further notice,” the notification reads, warning that if a group ignores the order, their license “will be revoked.”

It was not immediately clear whether the order applied to United Nations agencies, which have a significant presence in Afghanistan.

Dozens of national and international NGOs continue to work in several sectors in remote areas of Afghanistan, and many of their employees are women.
It comes days after the Taliban-led administration ordered universities closed to women, prompting strong global condemnation and sparking protests and heavy criticism in Afghanistan.
Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN’s deputy special representative for Afghanistan and humanitarian coordinator, said he was “deeply concerned” by reports of the letter, which was a “clear violation of humanitarian principles”.

Rights group Amnesty International tweeted that the ban was a “deplorable attempt to erase women from political, social and economic spaces” in Afghanistan.

The International Rescue Committee said in a statement that more than 3,000 women working in Afghanistan were “essential to the delivery of humanitarian aid” in the country.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Saturday that the Taliban order would disrupt aid delivery and could be “devastating” for Afghanistan.

“Deeply concerned that the Taliban’s ban on providing humanitarian aid to women in Afghanistan will disrupt life-saving and life-saving assistance to millions of people,” Blinken tweeted.

The European Union – a major funder of aid organizations working in Afghanistan, although it does not recognize the Taliban as the country’s official government – condemned the decision and said it assessed “the impact it will have on our aid on the ground”.

“Our primary concern will continue to be the wellbeing, rights and freedoms of the Afghan people,” Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said in a statement.
The charge d’affaires of Norway, which funds aid to Afghanistan and organized talks between the Taliban and members of civil society in January, condemned the decision.
“The ban on women employed in NGOs must be reversed immediately,” tweeted Paul Klouman Bekken.

“As well as a blow to women’s rights, this decision will exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and hurt the most vulnerable Afghans.”

Aid workers say female workers are key to ensuring women can access aid.
Afghanistan’s already struggling economy has tipped into crisis since the Taliban took power in 2021, with the country facing sanctions and development aid cuts.

Humanitarian aid, aimed at meeting urgent needs, has provided a lifeline to millions of people. More than half of the Afghan population depends on humanitarian aid, according to the International Rescue Committee.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/taliban-orders-ngos-to-ban-women-employees-from-working-over-dress-code/yovp9q27h

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: