Manchester: Woman stabbed her boyfriend with glass after being woken up
A woman stabbed her boyfriend with a shard of glass after waking up from a nap.
Amanda Bates, 52, was sleeping on the man’s sofa when he returned home in July this year.
He started cleaning pieces of broken glass, and the noise from the television also disturbed his girlfriends’ sleep.
Bates then punched him in the face after being startled by his presence.
After the attack, the man pushed her back onto the sofa in self-defense, before she grabbed a piece of broken glass and stabbed him in the back.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene for a superficial cut and did not sustain any serious injuries.
Bates, of Newton Heath, pleaded guilty to an attempted wounding offense at Manchester Crown Court on December 23 and was given a community order.
The court heard the man did not cooperate with the prosecution or provide a statement about the incident.
Duncan Wilcock, prosecuting, said Bates and the man were a couple at the time, but lived apart.
In July of that year, he asked Bates to leave her home, but she refused and he left the apartment instead. When she returned, she was still there and had fallen asleep on the couch.
He started cleaning up broken glass on the floor and the TV was playing, Mr Wilcock said. Due to the noise, the accused woke up and it appears that she punched the complainant in the nose.
The man was thankfully uninjured and placed a side table between them to separate them.
At this point, the defendant grabbed a shard of glass and stabbed the plaintiff in the back using it, the prosecutor said.
Police were called and Bates was arrested inside the man’s apartment. She was said to have no previous convictions or cautions.
The court heard a pre-sentence report had been prepared on Bates’ behalf by the probation service, in which she said she had genuine remorse and was truly sorry for what she had done.
During sentencing, Judge Patrick Field KC said: What we have just heard is quite disgraceful behavior, but I accept what I have heard and what I have read about you, namely that it was not like you at all.
Until you pleaded guilty, you could hold your head high and say you were a woman of good character that you lost to this unpleasant incident.
Bates received a community order for two years, 25 days of rehabilitative activity requirements and was placed under an electronically monitored curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for four weeks.
