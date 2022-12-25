NICU babies get a makeover at Children’s National Hospital





WASHINGTON NICU babies at National Children’s Hospital are ready to celebrate their very first Christmas. To spread the cheer ahead of the holidays, hospital staff dressed their littlest patients in festive attire. And all we can say is that they are so cute! Children’s National Hospital NICU babies dress up for Christmas A reminder from the NICU: Our precious babies are on continuous cardio-respiratory monitoring. Parents and caregivers should always follow AAP guidelines for safe sleep: babies should be on their own sleeping surface and under no circumstances should babies in the home be placed sleep-prone or have items such as toys, loose bedding or blanket rolls in their crib. . Where is Santa Claus right now? NORAD hunts Santa Claus for 67th year Santa started his journey delivering gifts to homes around the world, but NORAD’s Santa Tracker website had a bit of a hard time keeping up at first. NORAD is tracking Santa from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day, as they have done for over six decades. Shortly after live updates were scheduled to start at 6 a.m., people around the world started noticing that the map was blank. the Explanation of the official NORAD Santa Tracker Facebook page around 6:30 a.m. EST they were having trouble with the website. By 7:30 a.m. EST everything was settled and the card was online. According to NORAD’s Santa Tracker, a total of 7,623,693,263 gifts were delivered last year. While the Santa Tracker website has been online for several weeks, the real show begins on the morning of Christmas Eve. Beginning at 4 a.m. Eastern Time on December 24, NORAD began tracking Santa Claus with updates from around the world. WUSA9 is now enabled Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. Download the WUSA9 app to get the latest news, weather and important stories at your fingertips. Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your journey. Your news.

