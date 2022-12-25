20-year-old British tennis star Emma Raducanu reveals her bizarre obsession with men’s polo shirts – I’m pretty masculine too..’





British tennis star, Emma Raducanu has stamped her name as one of the best young players on the WTA Tour. Apart from outstanding performances on the tennis court, Raducanu also amused the audience with his stunning outfits. While talking about her outfits, the former US Open champion recently opened up about her interests in casual wear.

Raducanu revealed that she loves the idea of ​​having lots of comfy and casual things in your wardrobe. However, the WTA star also made a surprising revelation that she likes to wear masculine pieces. Notably, his wardrobe also includes menswear like polo t-shirts and tennis shorts.

Emma Raducanu talks about her passions for fashion

The British tennis star was recently featured in an interview where she was asked about her favorite designers and brands in the fashion industry. Emma Raducanu responded by mentioning the name of renowned fashion brands, Dior and Maria Grazia Churi. The former US Open champion revealed that she has worked with these brands and met them a few times as well. She further said, I also love that she feels comfortable and has casual clothes in your closet that you can wear day to day.

READ MORE- Serena Williams, 41, navigates her way through a fuzzy reunion in Miami alongside Khloe and Kim Kardashian

Later, Raducanu also mentioned the name of the famous sports brand Nike. She further revealed the reason behind her choice by saying that she usually wears tennis clothes. Raducanu added that she doesn't go out very often. She also called the sports brand the masters of making sports stuff to look cool.

However, Raducanu later spoke about his interest in male outfits. She said, I'm also into quite masculine pieces, you'll often find me wearing a men's polo shirt and tennis shorts.

Raducanu also talked about her favorite beauty products

During the interview, the British tennis player was also asked about some of her top beauty products. Raducanu named Diors La Mousse as one of the products she always takes with her on the road. She also said it's important to keep her skin fresh and clean, even after her workouts.

WATCH THIS STORY Hilarious meaning of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams on Urban Dictionary!

Raducanu named another product revealing that she loves Diors lipsticks. However, she added that she doesn't like her day-to-day makeup that much. She only put a little color on her lips and it makes all the difference. Another product, SPF, is used by Raducanu as an athlete playing on the court.

