Airport fashion: From Ranveer Singh to Ananya Panday, celebrities are opting for comfortable looks





2022 is approaching. And our favorite celebrities are ready to ring in the new year. This week we spotted a group of Bollywood stars at the airport as they flew to work and holidays. Needless to say, they managed to keep the fashion quotient high without compromising on comfort.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best airport fashion moments of the week. Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport (Credit: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh opted for a gray tracksuit consisting of a long sleeve hoodie and matching cargo pants for his airport appearance. The actor Cirkus paired the look with textured white sneakers, white-framed sunglasses and a black mask. Ananya Blacksmith Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport (Credit: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday made an incredibly chic appearance at the airport in this white printed long sleeve top paired with a pair of blue denim jeans. A pair of white sneakers, earrings and glasses complete her comfortable and casual look. Ishaan Khatter Ishaan Khatter was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ishaan Khatter, who is known for his fashion outingsopted for a rather dark look by wearing a white hoodie with black sweatpants, white sneakers, a brown cap and black sunglasses. Ibrahim Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ibrahim Ali Khan showed up at the airport in a navy shirt worn with a pair of distressed blue denim jeans. Black and white sneakers, a brown cap and a backpack complete her look. Shehnaaz Gill Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the airport (Credit: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill kept a low profile at the airport wearing a black hoodie with a pair of straight cut blue jeans and brown heeled boots. A pink cap and face mask hid her face for the media as she walked out of the airport. Dino Morea Dino Morea was spotted at the airport (Credit: Varinder Chawla) Dino Morea made a rare appearance at the airport in this soft pink t-shirt with white sleeves and beige pants. He completed the look with white sneakers, a gray cap and brown sunglasses. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

