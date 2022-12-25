Fashion
Airport fashion: From Ranveer Singh to Ananya Panday, celebrities are opting for comfortable looks
2022 is approaching. And our favorite celebrities are ready to ring in the new year. This week we spotted a group of Bollywood stars at the airport as they flew to work and holidays. Needless to say, they managed to keep the fashion quotient high without compromising on comfort.
Here’s a roundup of some of the best airport fashion moments of the week.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh opted for a gray tracksuit consisting of a long sleeve hoodie and matching cargo pants for his airport appearance. The actor Cirkus paired the look with textured white sneakers, white-framed sunglasses and a black mask.
Ananya Blacksmith
Ananya Panday made an incredibly chic appearance at the airport in this white printed long sleeve top paired with a pair of blue denim jeans. A pair of white sneakers, earrings and glasses complete her comfortable and casual look.
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter, who is known for his fashion outingsopted for a rather dark look by wearing a white hoodie with black sweatpants, white sneakers, a brown cap and black sunglasses.
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan showed up at the airport in a navy shirt worn with a pair of distressed blue denim jeans. Black and white sneakers, a brown cap and a backpack complete her look.
Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill kept a low profile at the airport wearing a black hoodie with a pair of straight cut blue jeans and brown heeled boots. A pink cap and face mask hid her face for the media as she walked out of the airport.
Dino Morea
Dino Morea made a rare appearance at the airport in this soft pink t-shirt with white sleeves and beige pants. He completed the look with white sneakers, a gray cap and brown sunglasses.
