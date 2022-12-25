MCU Rumor Claims Eternals Ending Has Stake In X-Men Debut





Outside of a disposable Easter egg buried in an episode of She-Hulk: LawyerMarvel Cinematic Universe fans patiently await the end of Eternals to be meaningfully addressed. Following the release of the franchise’s most critically acclaimed episode to ever hit theaters in November of last year, there was much speculation that Tiamut’s presence halfway across the ocean would continue to inform directly Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverwith scuttlebuts claiming that Namor and the Atlanteans would be moved and brought to the surface as a result. Of course, that didn’t happen, but a very juicy new rumor spreading across the internet like wildfire has the Marvel-loving masses curious to see if it ends up paying off. As the story progresses, the half-submerged Celestial will be reinstated in canon as the island of Genosha, a famous home of the mutant genre in the comics. Image via Marvel Not only that, but a hearsay bonus round also features that the plot of Love at first sight will find the team heading to Genosha in order to track down a source of adamantium, which doubles as the X-Men’s impending chatter. Obviously we have no idea how much (if any) of the information in it will turn out to be either right on the money or a million miles off the mark, but the build towards the merry band of mutants should start sooner rather than later. Ok NOW there is the forced connection that people wanted. Marvel said they wanted to make sure Eternals had huge offshoots, but I thought they’d turn Tiamut into the new Avengers HQ instead of Genosha. But that’s fine with me, no matter what. Adamantium’s plot is crazy. https://t.co/9xBgLPS5KD — AVON (@MagicHandz) December 24, 2022 Seems a bit dope to me if they succeed. Sentry still tires me a bit but I think it can work if done right. As for the Genosha/Adamantium plot, I think the use of the celestial as an island is actually quite clever and the ties to Eternals are more important. — Spector the Critic (@Sorazure15) December 24, 2022 Thunderbolts connecting to Eternals narrative, I prayed for times like these. Now Chloe Zhao, please give us Eternals 2 — Christmas Obbster (@TheObbster) December 24, 2022 If they bring eternals in the lightning story, I might die – max! (@producerseb) December 24, 2022 Love at first sight It would be an odd choice to move so many important pieces for the MCU’s future around the board if we’re being honest, but we’d welcome the unexpected rather than the overly familiar.

