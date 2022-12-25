Coats for Kids fundraiser raises over 1,100 winter garments





CHEBOYGAN As Northern Michigan braces for a storm this holiday weekend, members of the Cheboygan County Sheriffs Department spent their November and December making sure no children in the area were would be cold this winter. At various events sponsored by the Sheriff’s Department and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 122, residents and attendees were encouraged to donate winter clothing to support the annual Coats for Kids fundraiser. department. The event was kicked off by Sgt. Dean Tebo and Sgt. Earl Manuel, Deputy Sheriff Timothy Cook said. Now, the department and other county law enforcement are working together to get winter clothing to people who need it. Following:Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department Launches Fifth Annual Coats for Kids Following:Cheboygan Sheriff warns of coming storm, urges preparation They came to the sheriff and said: This is a concept that we would like to institute so that we can stay connected and involved with the community and the communities. It’s all about the kids, Cook said. The idea was tossed around and the sheriff told them to run with it. They contacted several companies, and they spread the message, and they asked for donations and that year they were very successful. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Lt. Josh Ginop, Manuel, Tebo, and Deputy Jonathan Hutchinson visited various schools in Cheboygan County and dropped off more than 1,100 pieces of winter clothing, according to the Coats for Kids Facebook page. The program encouraged people to bring lightly worn and used winter clothing to different donation locations, as well as charge entry to different events. The foundation hosted a Cops vs. the Straits Area Men’s Hockey League hockey game and the annual Riggsville RedneckChristmasParade where coats were collected. The parade also accepted food donations for the St. Thomas Food Pantry. According to the Facebook post, the foundation was able to provide the students with 351 coats, 341 hats, 272 pairs of gloves, 55 pairs of snow pants, 23 pairs of boots and 70 warm clothes. The clothes were distributed to children across the region, including schools in Cheboygan, Wolverine, Alanson, Pellston, Mackinaw City and Onaway. It makes the sheriff and I very proud not only of the sheriff’s department deputies and corrections officers here, but it’s a collaborative effort with all law enforcement in the county, and they’re raising an outstanding amount. funds and donated coats to ensure that every child, every child in the county has what they need to get through the winter, Cook said. Cook said the department is working with contacts in schools to determine how many items of clothing children need, including whether the items would be for a boy or a girl and the sizes needed. Subscribe:Unlimited access to local news that interests you The department also collected cash donations. These donations are used to purchase additional coats and needed items. The department also raised more than $1,300 internally through a No Shave November initiative, in which all money raised was donated to the coat drive. In the five years the event has run, about 1,100 coats, 600 hats, 500 pairs of gloves, 400 pairs of boots and 300 pairs of snow pants have been redistributed to children across the county, Cook said. It makes the sheriff and I very proud that law enforcement in this county takes on the task of doing good for the community,” he said. Contact educational journalist Karly Graham at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at@KarlyGrahamJRN.

