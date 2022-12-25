Fashion
The Vikings win again in spectacular fashion! beat the Giants with another team effort
MINNEAPOLIS This is the picture of gratitude. This scene here with Greg Joseph twirling his finger, Kevin OConnell screaming like he’s coming from the rooftops, and Kirk Cousins screaming like he just watched his buddy drain a 50-foot putt epitomizes these 2022 Minnesota Vikings.
This team savors these difficult times. Players and coaches accept it when the game is on the line, and they celebrate when someone does what the team needs them to do to win.
Joseph, the kicker, was that someone on Saturday against the Giants in the final game of the regular season at US Bank Stadium. After a brief timeout, he lined up the 61-yard field goal attempt, backed up and to the left as is his routine and swung his foot cleanly through the ball, which sliced through the air towards the post. goal pending. The starting boot secured a 27-24 win for Minnesota.
GREG JOSEPH GOAL FROM 61 YARDS FOR THE VICTORY!
December 24, 2022
You could feel it in the locker room, first-year coach OConnell said afterwards, how proud everyone was of Greg.
Joseph’s teammates are aware of how his season has gone. These teammates witnessed the many extra points missed earlier in the campaign, and they understood the mental gymnastics required for the position. For a while, Joseph’s inconsistency raised external questions: Would he be able to right the ship? Should the Vikings be looking for another leg?
The brass of the Vikings could have moved on, just like the brass could have left this core of players. He does not have. Instead, it breathed new life and perspective and offered another opportunity.
We’ve had a good core of guys on this team for a few years now,” Cousins said. As I was watching the season in August, I realized that a band is only together for so long. People are moving forward. So, I kind of felt that it was a bit of a special band and there was a time sensitivity here.
In Joseph’s case, when times were tough, the Vikings stayed with him. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels compared kicking soccer balls to playing golf. Joseph just needed to soften his swing, Daniels told him. The result, we now know, would be the longest kick ever seen by Vikings fans.
The only proper way to describe the celebratory scene afterwards for the team that now holds the record for most wins by a score in a season (11) is to steal longtime golf announcer Dan Hicks : Are you expecting something different?
A missed double-goal sealed a Vikings victory in London against the Saints. A last-second tape secured a Vikings win at home against the Bears. In Buffalo, Justin Jefferson snatched a football from the jaws of defeat to keep the game alive, only before a fumbled snap put the Vikings in the driver’s seat. This 12-3 season is a montage of unlikely successes, ranging from heroic to sheer luck. Add Joseph’s game-winning 61-yard kick to the list, and you begin to wonder if Everest might be a reachable mountain for this team.
I’ve seen us work so hard and so much,” cornerback Patrick Peterson said. It’s just that everything comes together.
It’s not always pretty. In fact, there have been significant lulls in most of their games this year.
The Vikings offense had just 10 points in the first half of Saturday’s game. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 188 yards in the second half. In the first quarter, punter Ryan Wright hit a ball for a measly 28 yards.
But the Vikings are lucky to have multiple assets on their side, starting with the most decorated young receiver in NFL history: Jefferson. His first catch of the day, a back road on the sidelines, saw him break Randy Moss’ franchise record for yards received in a season. He then proceeded to his team’s will on the stretch.
The catch Cousins will remember is a quick outing on the right sideline when he needed 4 yards for a first down. Jefferson carried the pass. According to Cousins, most receivers would avoid contact and leave the field of play. Jefferson, however, made contact and fought his way past the first marker.
His ability to go north, stomp and get first is so subtle, Cousins said. But I can’t tell you how many guys come out. I remember thinking, that’s a really good piece right there.
The catch OConnell will remember is a skinny post that started on the left sideline, when they needed 10 yards for a first down. Jefferson left the line of scrimmage. The cornerback followed him with inside leverage, hoping to stop him from moving into midfield.
A security shadowed Jefferson overhead, essentially bracketing him in finite space. At the top of his drive, Jefferson twisted his body, motioning to the corner of the end zone, but actually moving towards midfield. Cousins drilled Jefferson on the heels for a 17-yard touchdown.
Justin Jefferson again. What else can you say?
: #NYGvsMIN on FOX
December 24, 2022
NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022
OConnell met him on the sideline and patted his helmet.
I told him, it’s a pleasure and an honor to coach a player like you, OConnell said. He ran many great routes. But with the kind of coverage he faced and the detail of his ability to part ways with a less than ideal look? I just love him to death. I just hope he knows. It’s never a bad thing to tell someone you love them. That’s what my wife tells me.
Others have mentioned two of Jefferson’s takes on the Vikings’ game-winning drive, both of which happened on third down. On one, Jefferson looped to catch a pass from Cousins, who was hit as he tossed the ball. On the other, Jefferson grabbed a screen pass and nearly took it home.
Its gravity always changes how a defense works. That he finished with 133 yards on 12 catches doesn’t exactly reflect what he does for the team.
It is also important to consider the presence of TJ Hockenson as an advantage. The tight end had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns, including an exaggerated hitch in the end zone that left both the crowd and his teammates breathless.
HOCKENSON. What a catch!
: #NYGvsMIN on FOX
December 24, 2022
NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022
It doesn’t just run those normal tight endways like loops and snags, Peterson said. It runs wheel routes and corner routes to open. That’s what makes it different.
It also helps that Vikings have a knack for timely turnovers. On Saturday, Peterson and linebacker Brian Asamoah did the honors, picking up an interception and running back, respectively.
And then there’s the quarterback, Cousins, who continually shows just how well he can withstand the brutality. Cousins has been hit 125 times this season, more than any other NFL quarterback. All season, right tackle Brian ONeill has kept the tenacity of the cousins in mind.
I hope everyone starts seeing it, O’Neill said.
Ultimately, playoff results will dictate how this season will be remembered. The defensive issues still leave a lot to be desired. The duration of offensive struggles is also always worrying. Cementing the No. 2 seed will remain a difficult achievement over the past two weeks.
But there’s something to be gleaned from Joseph’s joyous finger swirl, OConnell’s emotions and Cousins’ howls. It’s gratitude for another chance to be together. Gratitude for a group that constantly shows how much it cares.
(Photo by Greg Joseph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
