Dakota Johnson Wore the Most Revealing Two-Piece Look That Will Have You Doing Double Takes





An appearance on the red carpet for dakota johnson means a memorable fashion moment that will be talked about for years. In October 2019, the the actress attended the 11th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards Gala in Los Angeles. When she arrived at the event, attendees were left awestruck by Dakota’s white silk two-piece dress. The upper part of the dress was short, with a slightly gathered bodice and spaghetti straps. Meanwhile, the second half of the set featured a cinched waist with an exposed midriff and a floor-length, puffy semi-pleated skirt. For jewelry, Dakota opted to pair the bold look with triangle-shaped dangling diamond earrings. Giving up her usual natural make-up, the Persuasion star wore smoky eyeshadow and berry lipstick. CHRIS DELMAS//Getty Images CHRIS DELMAS//Getty Images When photos from the event went viral on Instagram, fans were immediately taken with Dakota’s telling choice. They quickly reacted by leaving comments on social networks. “A great sense of style always amazing,” one person wrote in the comments section. “I’m in love this is absolutely her best look,” added another. “Madly in love with this look,” another follower said. Although this outfit dates back to 2019, that’s not the only time the actress rocked a two-piece outfit to a red carpet event. She stepped out in a two-piece crystal outfit at the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala two years later, which made quite an impression. Still, others might associate her fashion style with sheer choices. So, will we soon see Dakota modeling another multi-piece look at a different event? There’s definitely a chance and we’re sure she’ll put her own spin on it. Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee. This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

