Less is more: how the scarcity mentality of the 1940s can offer solutions to today’s crises

Supply chain issues and raw material shortages have become a reality as the fallout from the Ukrainian war affects global commodities and natural resources become increasingly hard to come by. But the world has been here before.

During World War II, the scarcity of materials spurred innovation and established responsible practices that lasted for decades. Can looking at your product with a scarcity mindset start a new trend or even streamline your production process for greater success?

World War II was an unlikely time for a social design experiment. In a global crisis, the government of the United Kingdom decided to support a socialist idea to ensure that its population would not only be fed, but also properly housed and clothed to survive the war years. Known as the Utility Scheme, the concept was based on a utopian idea of ​​providing good design to the masses and educating them about modern life in the process.

Scarcity is an ambiguous concept. It is most often associated with something negative, such as a shortage or lack of desired items or necessary materials. This may be due to poverty, an unequal distribution of wealth, corruption or the depletion of natural resources. It can also happen when the supply chain of products and materials is temporarily interrupted due to political crises such as war and boycotts or natural disasters such as floods or earthquakes. Yet the notion of scarcity is also applied, in a more manipulative way, in capitalist consumer culture and marketing strategies. This is the very concept on which the attractiveness of limited editions and exclusive brands is based. In these cases, scarcity is introduced on purpose to make a product or service more desirable, precisely because it is designed to be rare and available only to a few lucky insiders.

During World War II, scarcity suddenly became a part of everyday life for all upper, middle and working class citizens of the affected countries. Due to disrupted trade routes, the supply of resources was severely limited. Additionally, the war industry required the majority of materials to go into the manufacture of weapons, uniforms, and transportation vehicles, while laborers and factories were assigned to production for the military rather than for the consumer market. There were immediate shortages of raw materials such as wood, metal, rubber, cotton, wool, and silk, and as war industry took priority, the shortage was more acute in consumer goods. Prices for new and used products have risen dramatically due to stock-outs from retailers and manufacturers.

Rationing of clothes began in June 1941 and lasted until 1952, a few years after the end of the war, and most shortage issues have been resolved. As rationing alone proved insufficient to solve the shortages and price hikes, a comprehensive plan was devised to ensure that enough clothing would be available for the entire population. The clothing plan was part of the utility program, which also included shoes, furniture, dishes, and other daily items such as pencils and lighters. It was planned, organized and controlled by the British Board of Trade, which installed and worked closely with several commissions made up of people from industry and government.

The intentions of the Board of Trade were, however, very broad. It was not just about providing the bare necessities to those who needed them, but aimed to produce good quality products for everyone. These goods were to be made with the least amount of materials and labor possible, and according to what his advisers considered to be principles of good design. Instead of only providing a cheap and temporary solution, Utility products were designed to be durable and modern with the aim of educating the public about modern taste.

Utility models were characterized by straight lines, a slender silhouette, and little to no embellishments. Women’s clothing tended to be practical and was influenced by the appearance of uniforms, anticipating the different roles women performed during warfare. To save material, unnecessary pleats were not allowed, nor were double-breasted jackets and long men’s socks. Things like buttons, buckles, zippers, and rubber bands were limited because metal and rubber were needed in the war industry.

Skirts had to be knee-length, coats were short, and boys under thirteen were not allowed to wear long pants. Extra pockets were discarded, as were decorative elements such as embroidery, appliques or lace. Men’s suits had small collars, no flaps on the jacket pockets, no turn-ups on the bottom of the trousers, no slits and buttons on the cuffs. Colors, however, were not limited. Fabric prints for dresses, for example, were often small patterns loaded with colorful flowers that were easy to put together without having to waste fabric to make the design come together in a repeating pattern. The Board of Trade has estimated that all of these regulations have saved millions of yards of fabric.

Predictably, not everyone was convinced that austerity measures and fashion would go hand in hand. The name Utility didn’t help, as it conjured up dull uniforms or purely functional clothing that had nothing to do with fashion. As trade and the British public were initially apprehensive of the Utility Scheme, the Board of Trade invited well-known designers of the time to design a range of items including an overcoat, dress, blouse, skirt and a suit. The involvement of these esteemed designers and the favorable reports their work has received from magazines such as vogue and Harper’s Bazaar helped promote utilitarian clothing to the public.

Aside from the few new clothes that could be purchased with coupons, people were in a hurry and often had no choice but to endlessly repair, recycle and share whatever was available. The UK government has issued leaflets with instructions on how to repair damaged textiles and alter clothing. There were articles on how to line coats with scraps of recycled textiles to make them warmer for winter and how to make a jacket and skirt from an old man’s suit. Children’s clothing made from pillowcases or blouses made from handkerchiefs were not uncommon. Natural and artificial silks being highly sought after, parachute nylon has sometimes proven to be an acceptable substitute material for making wedding dresses or lingerie.

The British government has been able to turn a material crisis into a rather successful temporary solution. It took control of the entire functioning of the commodity chain, determining the fate of designers, manufacturers and retailers, some of whom were laid off or forced to radically change their practices.

Today, it is often assumed that the market will solve our problems, whether environmental, social or economic. Yet so far, the majority of business design and technological innovation has not been deployed to target the long-term challenges facing humanity, but actively work to make them worse. The Utility Scheme shows that in times of acute crisis, it is necessary not only to look at the design and production of scarce goods, but also to reconsider the political, economic and social systems and conventions that surround them.



