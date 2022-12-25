Fashion
Salma Hayek Shuts Down the Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Dress We’re Speechless
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebrities to fully embrace the less is more trend, also known as the pure trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebrities step out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek wore on the red carpet, it was truly next level.
Salma Hayek shows off her curves in a Sheer McQueen dress in New York
Salma Hayek stepped out in New York for the premiere of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on December 13, and all we can say is WOW. The 56-year-old beauty stunned in a stunning light blue Alexander McQueen corset dress that served Cinderella y2k. As always, Salma was styled to perfection and her dress perfectly showcased her famous curves with a structured, sheer corset bodice with shimmering embellishments and a full, princess-like voluminous skirt.
As for glamour, Salma let her effortless, ageless beauty shine through with her dark hair in a relaxed wavy style and a classic smoky eye with a pink lip for makeup. With so much going on with her stunning see-through dress, Salma smartly kept her accessories simple, wearing nothing but silver rings that complemented the details of her dress.
Salma Hayek’s Best 2022 Red Carpet Looks
Salma Hayek has absolutely killed the red carpet lately. The actress stunned in every dress, from the hot (and ultra-high-cut) red dress she wore earlier this month, to the shimmery ombre dress she wore last month.
When it comes to dressing for her curves, few do it better than Salma Hayek. As awards season approaches, we can’t wait to see all the stunning red carpet moments she has in store for 2023.
; if (!f._fbq)f._fbq = n; n.push = n; n.loaded = !0; n.version = '2.0'; n.queue = []; t = b.createElement(e); t.async = !0; t.src = v; s = b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t, s) }(window, document, 'script', '//connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1230911863589528'); fbq('track', "PageView");
|
Sources
2/ https://www.shefinds.com/collections/salma-hayek-red-carpet-sheer-corset-dress/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee – Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birthday
- Jokowi: May peace and love cover all our steps
- TT with Champions boys win state tournament title: The Tribune India
- Salma Hayek Shuts Down the Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Dress We’re Speechless
- Beyond Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who is the biggest Bollywood star in the world?
- Paris shooting: Three dead after gunman opens fire at Kurdish cultural center
- Turkish Tayfun missiles countered by the natural fortress of the Aegean islands in Greece
- At least 15 dead in US amid dangerous winter storm
- John Carlson out indefinitely
- Less is more: how the scarcity mentality of the 1940s can offer solutions to today’s crises
- The worst year for Bollywood
- Earthquake! 4.1 8 km east of Hydesville, California | The lost coastal outpost Humboldt County News