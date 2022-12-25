Salma Hayek Shuts Down the Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Dress We’re Speechless

Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebrities to fully embrace the less is more trend, also known as the pure trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebrities step out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek wore on the red carpet, it was truly next level.

Salma Hayek shows off her curves in a Sheer McQueen dress in New York

Salma Hayek stepped out in New York for the premiere of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on December 13, and all we can say is WOW. The 56-year-old beauty stunned in a stunning light blue Alexander McQueen corset dress that served Cinderella y2k. As always, Salma was styled to perfection and her dress perfectly showcased her famous curves with a structured, sheer corset bodice with shimmering embellishments and a full, princess-like voluminous skirt.

As for glamour, Salma let her effortless, ageless beauty shine through with her dark hair in a relaxed wavy style and a classic smoky eye with a pink lip for makeup. With so much going on with her stunning see-through dress, Salma smartly kept her accessories simple, wearing nothing but silver rings that complemented the details of her dress.

Salma Hayek’s Best 2022 Red Carpet Looks

Salma Hayek has absolutely killed the red carpet lately. The actress stunned in every dress, from the hot (and ultra-high-cut) red dress she wore earlier this month, to the shimmery ombre dress she wore last month.

When it comes to dressing for her curves, few do it better than Salma Hayek. As awards season approaches, we can’t wait to see all the stunning red carpet moments she has in store for 2023.