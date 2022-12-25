EU condemns Taliban ban on women working for NGOs over dress code issue

The European Union on Saturday (local time) condemned the Taliban’s ban on women working for NGOs and said it was assessing the impact of its aid to Afghanistan, Al Jazeera reported.

“The European Union strongly condemns the Taliban’s recent decision to ban women from working in national and international NGOs,” a spokeswoman for the EU’s foreign policy chief told the French news agency. , Josep Borrell.

“We are assessing the situation and the impact it will have on our aid on the ground,” she added.

During the latest crackdown on women’s freedoms in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to prevent female employees from coming to work in the country, Tolo News reported.

The Taliban-run economy ministry has ordered all national and international non-governmental organizations to suspend the jobs of female employees until further notice, the Afghan News Agency reported.

Taliban leaders in Afghanistan have ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their female employees from working after “serious complaints” about their dress code, the economy ministry said on Saturday.

The order came days after the Taliban-led administration ordered universities closed to women, prompting strong global condemnation and sparking protests and heavy criticism in Afghanistan, Al Jazeera reported.

It was not immediately clear how the order would affect United Nations agencies, which have a strong presence in Afghanistan providing services amid the country’s humanitarian crisis.

When asked if the rules included UN agencies, Habib said the letter applied to organizations under the Afghan coordination body for humanitarian organizations, known as ACBAR. This body does not include the United Nations but includes more than 180 local and international NGOs, Al Jazeera reported.

However, the UN often contracts with NGOs registered in Afghanistan to carry out its humanitarian work.

Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN’s deputy special representative for Afghanistan and humanitarian coordinator, said he was “deeply concerned” by reports of the letter, which was a “clear violation of humanitarian principles”.

The charge d’affaires of Norway, which funds aid to Afghanistan and organized talks between the Taliban and members of civil society in January, condemned the decision.

“The ban on women employed in NGOs must be reversed immediately,” tweeted Paul Klouman Bekken. “As well as a blow to women’s rights, this decision will exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and hurt the most vulnerable Afghans.”

Meanwhile, Taliban security forces used a water cannon to disperse women protesting a ban on university education for women on Saturday, witnesses said, Al Jazeera reported.

Since Tuesday’s announcement, Afghan women have since demonstrated in major cities against the ban, a rare sign of nationwide protest since the Taliban took power last year.

According to witnesses in the western city of Herat, around two dozen women marched to the provincial governor’s house on Saturday to protest the ban, chanting: “Education is our right”, when they were pushed back by security forces who fired water cannons.

One of the protest organizers, Maryam, said between 100 and 150 women took part in the protest, moving in small groups from different parts of the city to a central meeting point. She did not give her last name for fear of reprisals.

“There was security in every street, every square, armored vehicles and armed men,” she said. “When we started our demonstration, in Tariqi Park, the Taliban took branches from the trees and beat us. But we continued our demonstration. They reinforced their security presence. Around 11 a.m. [06:30 GMT]they took out the water cannon.”

There was widespread international condemnation of the university ban, including from Muslim-majority countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as warnings from the United States. States and the G7 group of major industrialized nations that the policy will have consequences for the Taliban.

Although initially promising a more moderate rule respecting the rights of women and minorities, the Taliban have largely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law since taking power in August 2021.

He also restricted women’s access to most areas of employment, ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, and barred them from parks and gymnasiums.

