Curator urges Nigerians to invest in art collection





Tunde Odunlade, Managing Director and Curator of Tunde Odunlade Art and Culture Connections, Ibadan, Oyo State, urged Nigerians to invest in art collecting because of its income benefits. Odunlade gave advice at an art exhibition titled: Ewa-Beauty and The Art We Wear (a photo exhibition and documentary by an artist, Aderemi Davies). The program was organized by Odunlade Art and Culture Connexion, Ibadan, in collaboration with African Treasures Arts Gallery, Owerri, capital of Imo State. Odunlade said that art is valued more on the global market than on the stock market. Mona Lisa is a good example; you can’t even get it at any price now and it was nothing ab initio. The likes of Ben Eneonwu, Yusuf Grillo, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Lamidi Fakeye, Muraina Oyelami, Jimoh Buraimoh, among their works might not have been worth anything 30, 40, 50 years ago, but those who collected their works then now thank their stars. This is because they are worth much more anywhere and their value increases year by year; there is no investment worth as an art, especially if you know your onions, it pays off more than anything else in the long run, he said. According to him, an art exhibition is a tradition in the art world, an avenue to give artists the opportunity to present their works of art. The event brought together 12 major Nigerian artists in various artistic media: beaded batik leave tapestry, sculpture, oil painting on marble, oil on canvas, pointillism, thread tapestry and floor painting . Commenting, Aderemi Davies, also an artist, said Art We Wear is a robust bodywork that celebrates the beauty of African culture and the depth of its traditional systems. Davies added that this was done by showcasing the aesthetics and meanings of three expressions of Yoruba fashion: the gele (head covering), the agbada (three pieces of men’s clothing) and indigenous hairstyles. . (NOPE)



