Taliban orders NGOs to prevent female staff from following dress code





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said women were “at the heart of humanitarian operations around the world” and the ban would be “devastating” for Afghans as it would “disrupt vital and lifesaving assistance to millions of people”. The order also threatens the essential livelihoods of female NGO staff, a woman working for an Afghan organization told AFP. “What will these women who do not have a man to support their families and who work in such NGOs do? she said, asking not to reveal her name. “It was only this salary that kept us from falling into poverty.” The order was a “clear violation of humanitarian principles”, said Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN chief’s deputy special representative for Afghanistan. The European Union – one of the main funders of humanitarian organizations working in Afghanistan – condemned the decision and said it was assessing “the impact it will have on our aid on the ground”, told AFP Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for the EU’s foreign policy chief. Rights group Amnesty International tweeted that the ban was a “deplorable attempt to erase women from political, social and economic spaces” in Afghanistan. MOUNTING RESTRICTIONS The order is the latest attack on women’s rights in the country, an issue on which the international community has put a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the Taliban regime. On Tuesday, authorities banned all women from attending universities, triggering widespread censorship. The Group of Seven industrialized democracies said the ban could constitute “a crime against humanity”. Responding to the order, around 400 male students boycotted an exam in the southern city of Kandahar – the Taliban’s de facto center of power – on Saturday – a rare protest organized by men, which was broken up by members of the Islamist group radical. The Taliban had previously banned teenage girls from attending secondary school, and women were expelled from many government jobs, prevented from traveling without a male relative, and ordered to cover themselves outside the home, ideally with a burka. They are also not allowed to enter parks or gardens. The Taliban has also resumed public floggings of men and women in recent weeks, expanding its enforcement of an extreme interpretation of Islamic law.

