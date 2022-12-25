Fashion
12 Best Shopping Picks for Men and Women
Looking to get a head start on your Boxing Day shopping? If so, you won’t want to miss lululemonit’s epic Boxing Day Eventwhich has just started.
Until December 28, you can shop great finds for women and men at some of the best prices of the year, including leggings, sports bras, hoodies and more.
In case you didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas or you’re ready to use your gift cards, now’s the perfect time to shop hundreds of lululemon styles before they’re gone.
We’ve gone ahead and rounded up this year’s top picks Boxing Day Event, so go ahead and add your favorites to cart. You’ll want to act fast, as these picks probably won’t be in stock for long!
Run, jump, lift and press your way through your next workout. This airy tank top is ready for anything and helps keep you cool while you train.
Hit the roads in this racing skirt with built-in lining and strategic ventilation so you can move freely. Shoppers say they’re “obsessed” with the “perfect length and material” of this sports skirt.
These lightweight shorts are built for tough training sessions, with a quick-drying waistband and pockets to store your valuables.
With a unique cracked finish, this isn’t your average pair of joggers. However, they still have a comfortable feel and a soft finish that you’ll love.
Choose from five colors in this smoothing, high support sports bra for C-DDD cups. “This bra keeps everything in place when I’m running or doing yoga,” one reviewer said.
This wardrobe staple has a minimalist graphic logo that pairs well with jeans and loungewear. It has a classic fit and a soft, cotton-like feel that you’ll want to wear over and over.
These tights are specially designed for yoga and offer plenty of stretch and support that move with you. They also help smooth out every curve for the perfect fit every time.
Do you still like running outside in the winter? Then this warm yet sweat-wicking top is the perfect addition to your wardrobe.
Sweat it out in this versatile pair of shorts. They’re a classic 9-inch length, plus a built-in mesh liner for support.
With a clasp that opens and closes, you can say goodbye to the difficulty of getting in and out of this medium support bra.
These tights are made from Everlux fabric, lululemon’s fastest drying material that stays cool to the touch even during tough workouts.
Stay dry in this breathable t-shirt that won’t cling to your skin when you sweat. Reviewers said they “really love the feel of the fabric”, which drapes over the body for a comfortable fit.
