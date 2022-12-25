Fashion
The best Christmas movies everyone should watch this weekend
It’s the season to be merry, but of course, as Mariah Carey hums “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” some might tend to disagree slightly. For them, all they want for Christmas is to wear their homemade knit sweaters, fill their faces with freshly baked cookies, sit down and watch some of the best Christmas movies ever made.
Most people probably grew up watching those beloved movies like Alone at home (1990), The Puppet Christmas Carol (1992), Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Movie (1998) and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), and they remain classics even for adults. This is probably why Netflix or other streaming services will never miss the opportunity to show Christmas movies at this time of year.
What makes the best Christmas movies?
The best Christmas movies are basically the movie versions of the Hallmark cards.
According to a 2021 Forbes report, Hallmark Channel derives a third of its annual ad revenue from Christmas movies alone. You can watch them with your loved ones or alone. It encapsulates the festive spirit of the holidays and is meant to make you feel all warm and fuzzy on the inside. Plus, there’s usually some sort of message or happily ever after at the end.
Although there are different genres when it comes to Christmas movies, one thing remains consistent. Whether it’s a love story or a family tale, the beauty of these movies is that you can watch them any time of the year and they’ll be a hit every time. .
The best way to enjoy some of the best Christmas movies is to have a hot drink and a blanket to slip into. And we’re sure you’ll shed a tear at least by the end of these films.
Here are some great Christmas movies you can watch
(Main image: © 1990 20th Century Fox/IMDb; Featured image: © AMPAS/IMDb)
This story first appeared on lifestyle asia india
Go to / Table of Contents
Realized by: Chris Columbus
Discard: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Catherine O’Hara
Release date: November 16, 1990
Synopsis:Who hasn’t watched this Christmas classic? One of the most iconic Christmas movies of all time, it revolves around a boy, Kevin McCalister (Culkin), who is left home by his family when they go on vacation. Later, Kevin stands up for himself and his house against burglars who want to rob it. The movie is a hilarious cat and mouse chase.
About the Franchise: Culkin, Pesci, Stern and several members of the original cast returned for the film’s sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York(1992). Subsequent films in the franchise were made with entirely new actors.
(Image: Courtesy of 1990 20th Century Fox/IMDb)
Realized by: Nancy Meyers
Discard: Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Jack Black
Release date: December 8, 2006
Synopsis:Holidaysis a romantic comedy that tells the story of two women, Amanda Woods (Diaz) and Iris Simpkins (Winslet), who face problems in their personal lives. They organize a house exchange during the Christmas season. What happens later changes their lives for good. The film is such a heartwarming watch to share with your loved ones.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
03
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Realized by: George Seaton
Discard: Maureen Ohara, John Payne, Edmund Gwenn, Gene Lockhart, Natalie Wood
Release date: June 11, 1947
Synopsis: The plot of this Christmas classic revolves around the trials of a department store Santa Claus who claims to be the real Santa Claus. After the theatrical release, it quickly became one of the most beloved Christmas films and won three Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor (for Gwenn).
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
Realized by: Richard Donner
Discard: Bill Murray, Karen Allen, Carol Kane, John Forsythe, Bobcat Goldthwait, Alfre Woodart, David Johansen
Release date: November 23, 1988
Synopsis: Scroogedis the modern retelling of the Charles Dickens story A Christmas Carol (1843). Frank Cross (Murray) is a cynical man who is visited by three ghosts from the past, present, and future on Christmas Eve night to rekindle his festive spirit.
(Image: Courtesy of 1988 Paramount Pictures./IMDb)
Realized by: Richard Curtis
Discard: Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Alan Rickman, Laura Linney, Rowan Atkinson, Bill Nighy
Release date: November 14, 2003
Synopsis: For all lovers of romance, love in fact is a perfect watch this Christmas. The storyline revolves around 10 distinct love stories with different people portraying various aspects of love. All the characters are related to each other and the story begins five weeks before Christmas in London.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
06
It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
Realized by: Frank Capra
Discard: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Henry Travers
Release date: January 7, 1947
Synopsis: It’s a wonderful life is a Christmas movie that teaches that our lives are very important, even though we often don’t realize it. It tells the story of a frustrated businessman named George Bailey (Stewart), who wishes he had never been born. An angel named Clarence Odbody (Travers) then takes it upon himself to help her see how her life has made a difference to everyone around her.
(Image: Courtesy of AMPAS/IMDb)
Realized by: John McTiernan
Discard: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Reginald Vel Johnson, Bonnie Bedelia, Alexander Godunov
Release date: July 20, 1988
Synopsis: The film tells the story of John McClane (Willis) trying to save his estranged wife, Holly (Bedelia), a senior Japanese company executive in Los Angeles, from German terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Rickman) the Christmas Eve. .
About the movie: die hard is the first film in the long-running franchise of the same name and established McClane’s cult following in action movie history. While the action is at the heart of the film, the story takes place during the Christmas holidays and there are several scenes that highlight the festive spirit as the cannons blaze.
(Image: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox/IMDb)
08
The Corner Shop (1940)
Realized by: Ernest Lubitsch
Discard: Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart, Frank Morgan
Release date: January 12, 1940
Synopsis: Based on the Hungarian play Perfumeryand set in Budapest, the film tells the story of two employees Alfred Kralik (Stewart) and Klara Novak (Sullavan) of the general store Matuschek and Company who cannot get along at work. But unbeknownst to them, they happen to be anonymous pen pals who slowly fall in love through the letters.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
09
The Lemon Drop Child (1951)
Realized by: Sidney Lanfield
Discard: Bob Hope, Marilyn Maxwell, Lloyd Nolan, Fred Clark
Release date: April 2, 1951
Synopsis: Lemon Drop Kid (Hope) is a small-time New York crook who unknowingly loses his money to mobster Moose Moran (Clark) at a Florida racetrack. Threatened by Moran, he comes up with an ingenious scam that focuses on people’s desire to do charity during the spirit of the Christmas holidays to pay back $10,000.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
Realized by: Jon Favreau
Discard: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Ed Asner, Amy Sedaris, Zooey Deschanel
Release date: November 7, 2003
Synopsis: Widely considered one of the best Christmas movies of the 21st century, Elf revolves around Buddy (Ferrell) who was raised among Santa’s elves at the North Pole. As an adult human, Buddy travels to New York to find his biological father, businessman Walter Hobbs (Caan). And what ensues is hilarity and mayhem as they try to get along.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
11
A Christmas Story (1983)
Realized by: Bob Clark
Discard: Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Ian Petrella
Release date: November 18, 1983
Synopsis: Set in the 1940s, A Christmas story is about a young boy named Ralphie Parker (Billingsley) who desperately wants a specific type of air rifle as a Christmas present. The simple flick is considered by many to be a must-watch movie for the holiday season.
(Image: Courtesy of MGM, 8FLiX/IMDb)
12
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Realized by: Henry Selick
Voice cast: Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara, William Hickey, Danny Elfman
Release date: October 29, 1993
Synopsis: The stop-motion animated musical film and its characters were created by Tim Burton, who served as the producer of this film. His story is that of Jack Skellington (Sarandon/Elfman), the king of Halloween Town, who accidentally discovers Christmas Town. He plans to take over Christmas Town, but his actions lead to confusion and chaos.
(Image: Courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved./IMDb)
13
Christmas in Connecticut (1992)
Realized by: Arnold Schwarzenegger
Discard: Dyan Cannon, Tony Curtis, Kris Kristofferson
Release date: April 13, 1992
Synopsis: The film revolves around the protagonist Elizabeth (Cannon), who is the star of a cooking show. What the audience doesn’t know is that she can’t cook. Elizabeth finds herself in a precarious position when she is tasked with preparing a Christmas dinner during a live broadcast.
About the movie: There are two reasons why Christmas in Connecticut worth watching. The first is that it is certainly a beautiful Christmas-themed movie. The second is that it is the only film ever directed by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger fans looking for more Christmas movies can also watch Jingle All the Way(1996) in which he starred.
(Image credit: IMDb)
14
White Christmas (1954)
Realized by: Michael Curtis
Discard: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen, Dean Jagger
Release date: November 18, 1955
Synopsis: Bob Wallace (Crosby) and Phil Davis (Kaye) are artists who decide to save the Vermont inn from their former commanding officer General Waverly (Jagger) with the help of sisters Betty (Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen ). As they prepare for a Christmas pageant, the couple fall in love.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
Realized by: Terry Zwigoff
Discard: Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, Lauren Graham, Brett Kelly
Release date: November 26, 2003
Synopsis: It’s a Christmas movie unlike any other. Indeed, this is an R-rated dark comedy that takes an unusual route to show the innate goodness in humans. Willie T. Stokes (Thornton) and Marcus Skidmore (Cox) are con artists who rob department stores on Christmas Eve. But struggling inwardly, Willie befriends a little boy who seems to trigger a different side of him.
(Image: Courtesy of 2003 – Dimension Films/IMDb)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.augustman.com/my/culture/film-tv/best-christmas-movies-to-binge-watch/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The best Christmas movies everyone should watch this weekend
- Prime Minister Modi will address the last Mann Ki Baat of 2022 today
- DPS Jammu Students Win Positions, Trophies in Table Tennis Cship
- Europe shows what progress looks like as US fails to crack down on Big Tech
- Signal ‘reshuffling’ leads to Nasdem
- US declares Texas grid emergency in Arctic blast
- These Stunning Amazon Holiday Dresses Under $50 Are A Fashionista’s Dream
- What is Google Chrome Enhanced Safe Browsing?
- Donald Trump relents and testifies in Eddy Grant’s ‘Electric Avenue’ copyright lawsuit
- UND hockey lines up series against the first opponent
- Sheezan Khan, co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma, arrested in suicide case
- How technology can help SMBs manage post-delivery operations