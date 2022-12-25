The best Christmas movies everyone should watch this weekend

It’s the season to be merry, but of course, as Mariah Carey hums “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” some might tend to disagree slightly. For them, all they want for Christmas is to wear their homemade knit sweaters, fill their faces with freshly baked cookies, sit down and watch some of the best Christmas movies ever made.

Most people probably grew up watching those beloved movies like Alone at home (1990), The Puppet Christmas Carol (1992), Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Movie (1998) and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), and they remain classics even for adults. This is probably why Netflix or other streaming services will never miss the opportunity to show Christmas movies at this time of year.

What makes the best Christmas movies?

The best Christmas movies are basically the movie versions of the Hallmark cards.

According to a 2021 Forbes report, Hallmark Channel derives a third of its annual ad revenue from Christmas movies alone. You can watch them with your loved ones or alone. It encapsulates the festive spirit of the holidays and is meant to make you feel all warm and fuzzy on the inside. Plus, there’s usually some sort of message or happily ever after at the end.

Although there are different genres when it comes to Christmas movies, one thing remains consistent. Whether it’s a love story or a family tale, the beauty of these movies is that you can watch them any time of the year and they’ll be a hit every time. .

The best way to enjoy some of the best Christmas movies is to have a hot drink and a blanket to slip into. And we’re sure you’ll shed a tear at least by the end of these films.

Here are some great Christmas movies you can watch

(Main image: © 1990 20th Century Fox/IMDb; Featured image: © AMPAS/IMDb)

This story first appeared on lifestyle asia india