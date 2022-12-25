Charlotte Church dons plunging green dress as she stars in The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special

Charlotte Church looked amazing as she filmed The Chase’s celebrity Christmas special before it aired on Sunday.

The singer, 36, flaunted her cleavage in a plunging green dress with multi-coloured prints and elbow-length sleeves.

Also appearing in the episode were Danny O’Carroll, Sair Khan and Dr Zoe Williams while The Chasers went all out with their elaborate costumes.

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis and Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace all looked unrecognizable in Alice in Wonderland. wonders inspired outfits.

The Chase will see celebrities take on ITV’s tense quiz in a special festive set airing at 5pm on Christmas Day.

A second festive episode will then follow at 6 p.m. on Boxing Day and a blooper special will then follow on New Year’s Eve.

It comes after Charlotte detailed the birth of her third child and how her planned holistic forestry work was cut short in August 2020.

The star appeared on Loose Women earlier this month where she got candid about her experience giving birth to daughter Freda, two.

Charlotte welcomed her youngest daughter with husband Jonathan Powell, and also shares Ruby and Dexter with her ex Gavin Henson.

The star, who is open about her interest in spirituality, revealed that she originally planned to give birth in a forest – with a birthing pool set up, surrounded by candles and nature.

However, his plans were derailed by the onset of rainy weather and loud golfers playing at a nearby golf course.

Charlotte said: ‘I worked all night among the trees, it was beautiful at the end of August.

“It looked like a Baz Luhrmann film set. There were candles everywhere and lots of my friends had made garlands.

“Then it started to drizzle in the morning. I live near a golf course and I could hear the golfers starting, and I started talking to myself. So I walked into the house and I put it on the bathroom floor!

This isn’t the first time she’s detailed her childbirth experience, which happened more than a decade after her first two labor experiences.