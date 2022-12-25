Fashion
Charlotte Church dons plunging green dress as she stars in The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special
Charlotte Church looked amazing as she filmed The Chase’s celebrity Christmas special before it aired on Sunday.
The singer, 36, flaunted her cleavage in a plunging green dress with multi-coloured prints and elbow-length sleeves.
Also appearing in the episode were Danny O’Carroll, Sair Khan and Dr Zoe Williams while The Chasers went all out with their elaborate costumes.
wow! Charlotte Church looked amazing as she filmed The Chase celebrity Christmas special ahead of its broadcast on Sunday
Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis and Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace all looked unrecognizable in Alice in Wonderland. wonders inspired outfits.
The Chase will see celebrities take on ITV’s tense quiz in a special festive set airing at 5pm on Christmas Day.
A second festive episode will then follow at 6 p.m. on Boxing Day and a blooper special will then follow on New Year’s Eve.
It comes after Charlotte detailed the birth of her third child and how her planned holistic forestry work was cut short in August 2020.
Hot stuff: The singer, 36, flashed her cleavage in a plunging green dress with multi-coloured prints and elbow-length sleeves (pictured with Bradley Walsh)
Happy: She seemed to be in a good mood during the episode
The star appeared on Loose Women earlier this month where she got candid about her experience giving birth to daughter Freda, two.
Charlotte welcomed her youngest daughter with husband Jonathan Powell, and also shares Ruby and Dexter with her ex Gavin Henson.
The star, who is open about her interest in spirituality, revealed that she originally planned to give birth in a forest – with a birthing pool set up, surrounded by candles and nature.
However, his plans were derailed by the onset of rainy weather and loud golfers playing at a nearby golf course.
Having fun: Also appearing in the episode, Danny O’Carroll (pictured, left)
Oh no! Bradley (right) grimaced at one point – but it’s unclear why
Gorgeous: Sair Khan put on a festive display with a Santa Claus heat band
Charlotte said: ‘I worked all night among the trees, it was beautiful at the end of August.
“It looked like a Baz Luhrmann film set. There were candles everywhere and lots of my friends had made garlands.
“Then it started to drizzle in the morning. I live near a golf course and I could hear the golfers starting, and I started talking to myself. So I walked into the house and I put it on the bathroom floor!
Incredible: The Chasers pulled out all the stops with their elaborate costumes (Paul Sinha, left, and Shaun Wallace, right)
Gang: Charlotte, Danny, Bradley, Dr Zoe and Sair (LR) posed for a group photo
Hilarious: Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett (left) and Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis (right) are pictured in their Alice in Wonderland inspired outfits
Charlotte previously opened up about Freda’s chaotic birth on Jaime Winstone’s Greatest Night Ever Podcast.
She explained, “I ended up screaming my t*** in the bathroom.”
Speaking on the podcast, she explained: “Last time I gave birth I tried to give birth in a forest setting but ended up screaming on a bathroom floor.
“I had it all planned out, it was so beautiful, I had the birth pool outside among the trees, I had this cute bunting my friends made for me. And then cut me down on the floor, on all fours, screaming my t***.
“So yeah, not quite the super-duper holistic, organic, zen-like birth I had planned,” she joked.
This isn’t the first time she’s detailed her childbirth experience, which happened more than a decade after her first two labor experiences.
Team: Anne Hegerty (left) stood out from the crowd as the queen of hearts
