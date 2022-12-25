Fashion influencer Varun Agrawal aka Settle Subtle on his fashion journey

The fast-paced nature of the global fashion industry opens up a sea of ​​endless opportunities for new talent. Luckily for Varun Agrawal, one of the coolest kids on the block, the timing to leverage his styling expertise seems about right.

Grateful for amassing an impressive 100,000 subscribers and counting, in a short time, Agrawal believes the magic of a perpetual pursuit – to win, support and engage his audience – on the gram is what keeps him going. .

His Instagram page titled, Settle subtle has grown tremendously in recent years and serves as a journal of her style evolution while documenting a “slightly edgy and very aesthetically pleasing” fashion journey. True to its title, Settle Subtle celebrates the intricacies of life through fashion and lifestyle. Originally mooted as a passion project, Agrawal moves with his sartorial sense of style. “The goal of his content creation is not just ambitious, but relatable and informative,” he asserts.

MW stands up close and personal with the man behind Settle subtle. Excerpts:

Varun Agrawal (aka Settle Subtle) has been granted a tacit patent on effortless mens fashion content in India. How would you say your personal style has evolved over time?

Fashion, by its very nature, is so dynamic. There is so much to observe, evolve and create. From understanding classics to experimenting with modern silhouettes, from tailored oxfords to spare dunks, it’s been quite an evolutionary journey. Personally, I’ve moved to a more relaxed vibe with easier-to-follow cuts.

You’ve been in the game long enough to know the industry cheats. Have you ever faced situations where, as a content creator, you had to settle?

Well, I would say I’ve been very lucky to have received so much love and appreciation for the work I do, creating content has always been a treat. Although I am an overly analytical person when it comes to my content, even when shooting with others. Although previously I had a few obstacles along the way, over time I became more aware and comfortable in my work style. I love when ideas and execution are discussed openly and all the creators, as well as the brand reps, on set work in synergy. When we let creative ideas breathe, it becomes invariable that the only thing we have to settle for is the best possible outcome.

What has been the biggest lesson of your trip so far?

There are more than I can name, but I’m incredibly grateful that my biggest supporters have often been strangers. I’ve interacted with so many people who are complete strangers, but their love and affection has driven me to grow and be the best version of myself. And that has been the biggest lesson of my trip so far.

Let’s talk a bit more about your InstaGame. The aesthetic on the gram is on fleek, no matter what style you’re experimenting with. What’s your secret behind stream maintenance?

To be honest, I think about it much less than before, maybe because I’ve gotten used to the exercise now. But overall I just try to maintain a good aesthetic in every piece I upload and the stream is supported automatically!

The #IfYouAskV segment looks like an overview of all things Varun. How did you come up with the concept? What does your creative process look like?

IfYouAskV is a locked baby. As we were all suddenly stuck at home, we had time to take care of a lot of personal things that were usually overlooked due to the daily hustle and bustle. This included personal hygiene, self-care, clothing and lifestyle tips, etc. I pretty much thought it was the need of the hour and I’m so glad it turned out well appreciated. On the channel, I share what I do and suggest the same, if you ask me (/v), understand? From time to time, I ask people through the Instagram Stories Questions feature what topic would they like me to cover through #IfYouAskV, keeping it more relevant and solving problems.

Your followers are curious! What other creative outlets pique your interest?

I would call myself an attentive observer of art and design if you allow me to be proud of it. I also like to draw and paint, which helped me deal with the whole confinement situation. In fact, all of this collectively led me to delve deeper into fashion in some way, learning about different design patterns and clothing materials; many of which would reflect on a menswear line I’m currently working on.

Being a social media personality involves maintaining a personal and social (media) life balance. Were you able to achieve this?

Personally, I don’t share too much and I like to keep certain aspects of my life private. I don’t think it’s that hard because people understand that everyone needs their own space, plus it’s up to you how much you want to give to the internet (unless they go crazy ). So, as a social media personality, you need to be more careful, especially knowing that what you post can negatively impact people.

Maybe it’s time to let out a secret? Tell us something only a content creator would know about pursuing a career in the digital world.

The abundance of love and hate that one can attract as a content creator can sometimes become overwhelming.

How do you measure personal success in this digital world?

If you have the power to impact people’s lives and shape their decisions in the best way possible, if you are able to help people and make them happy even without being physically there, if you could create a comfortable space for people to belong while constantly working on and evolving yourself, I guess that’s enough, and your goal as an influencer ends there.

Is there any advice you wish you had received at the start of your journey?

I wish someone would tell me to try to find myself first. That said, my message to aspiring bloggers would be to understand yourself and what you’re really passionate about, then try to hone your skills. Find a consistent way to share your learnings and experiences, because only that can really help you connect with your audience.

What would Varun Agrawal’s signature look like if we saw him at:

– A party on the beach:

Cuban collar shirt, linen pants, leather mules, and a fedora, with some accessories and a drink of course!

– A launch event:

A suit with a t-shirt inside and sneakers, probably.

– Your 29th birthday

I so want to do a fully dressed party with the craziest to-do list, so yeah, maybe a black tie outfit. I could keep it for my 30th birthday in fact!

– An evening with friends

Casual streetwear, with a scarf to carry everything my man would need for his bachelor’s degree.

– One word that describes your style?

Detailed

– A favorite style video of yourself?

My latest. Have you already checked them?

– Wardrobe essentials?

I would say stick to the classics and you will never go out of style. White and black button-up shirts, plain t-shirts, black and blue slacks, a pair of blue jeans, oxfords, white sneakers, a metal watch, and a pair of ray-bans.

– What would be your vocation in another universe?

I think it will be more artistic, probably painting canvases on the shore somewhere and later enjoying some jazz in a bar with a drink in hand over a good conversation. Come to think of it, that actually sounds like my retirement plan.

Main image: Varun Agrawal/Instagram