A black Santa Claus creates a performance at Christmas

Every year, Chris Kennedy proudly decorates his home with Black Santa Claus decor.

One year, a hateful and anonymous letter asks him to take off his decorations and move to another neighborhood.

Today, Kennedy is a professional Santa and his town’s first Santa.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



“Ordinary people can’t walk into a store and find a black Santa Claus. You have to go to specialty stores, look for him online, or you have to spend a lot of money on it, when he should just be readily available to everyone,” Chris Kennedy told Insider. Kennedy works as a facilities and events coordinator in North Little Rock, Arkansas, but during the Christmas vacation period he takes on another role: that of Santa Christopher.

For the past two years, Kennedy has been Santa Claus at the North Little Rock Northern Lights Festival. The work, which he describes as both demanding and fulfilling, has not gone smoothly. In 2016, Kennedy’s wife suffered pregnancy complications, which kept their daughter in the NICU for a week. While on a shopping spree at Walmart, Kennedy came across a three-foot inflatable black Santa, which he was sure would cheer his wife up. A few years later, he found an eight-foot-tall black Santa Claus to make a bigger statement.

“All of this was so that my daughter would see herself represented”

For three years, being the only house in the neighborhood with black Christmas decor was no problem, until a year of civil unrest broke out. In 2020, Kennedy received an anonymous letter asking him to retire his “Nigger Santa Claus yard decoration” and that he shouldn’t try to “trick children into thinking Santa Claus is ‘a Negro'” .

Kennedy quickly decided he would dress up as Santa Claus for his daughter that year. “It was all to allow my daughter to see herself portrayed,” he said, noting that the closest black Santa Claus to take Christmas pictures with was in Houston at the time.

“I wholeheartedly feel like black people have been left out of Christmas. When you watch the Hallmark Channel, there’s almost never a black Christmas movie there. There’s hardly any black character in most Christmas movies.”

Along with his picture dressed as Santa Claus, Kennedy shared the anonymous letter on Facebook. The response from his family and friends has been overwhelmingly favourable, with neighbors opting for their own Black Santa Christmas decor and bringing in cookies and cards. When the post went viral, an invitation to Santa Camp followed. “I knew it was something I could do to help other families who were still looking for black Santas,” he said of his participation in the program. “I wanted to make this investment and do it the right way, learn different tricks of the trade and how to run a Santa Claus business, so to speak.”

Excerpt from the documentary “Santa Camp” (2022)

Courtesy of HBO Max / Photographed by John Tully





Santa Camp, a New Hampshire-based two-day training program for Santas, Mrs. Clauses and elves, is the go-to place for Christmas professionals to hone their skills. The camp is the focus of a new documentary, “Santa Camp,” which was released on HBO Max last month.

Although Kennedy was the only black Santa present, he said, he felt welcomed by his peers. “It was great to be with the other Santas. When they heard the letter, I think it broke their hearts, but they also wanted to help more,” he said, somewhat way, by being open to conversations about representation.

The importance of representation

“It’s very important for black kids to grow up and see themselves represented,” Kennedy said, noting that people who seem to misunderstand the importance of representation tend to be highly represented people in most aspects of life. To those who might ask how important portraying a fictional character is, he has an answer: “Black kids go through everything other kids do. So we have to have stories and things to reflect all of that. .” Because of this, Kennedy’s 6-year-old daughter assumes the role of an elf and his wife, Mrs. Claus. In Kennedy’s words, they take the job very seriously. “My daughter’s elf name is Elfie, and she does everything from reporting on the kids at school to letting me know if they’re okay or doing bad things. “, did he declare. His wife often attends events and helps out by reading to the children and soothing them while they wait to meet Santa Claus. “So as long as they’re happy and like doing it, I’ll keep doing it,” he said.

Chris Kennedy with his daughter

Courtesy of Chris Kennedy





In addition to making his daughter happy, Kennedy has found his role as Santa extends beyond writing what kids want to see under their tree. He has become a person that little black children feel comfortable with. “I can greet black kids like we greet each other and it takes away that fear of meeting Santa Claus when you say, ‘What’s up buddy? said. In his own way, Kennedy infused his culture into a character who so often expresses only a status quo identity. Instead of the typical saying “ho ho ho”, he greets children with “bro ho ho”, a catchphrase he learned from another black Santa Claus. He also plays PJ Morton’s Christmas album and prefers brownies to cookies.

The great thing about fictional characters is that they have the freedom to change and evolve over time. As Kennedy said, “We’re nearly a thousand years into the story of Santa Claus and he’s gone from St. Nicholas, who was born in what is now Turkey and would have been brown, to a happy big white guy with rosy cheeks, drinking Coca-Cola. Santa Claus can now rap and eat brownies, and joke around with the kids. If the story has changed so much, it can still change.

In December, Kennedy will be the lead Santa for the Little Rock Southwest Christmas Parade and the Maumelle Town Christmas Parade.