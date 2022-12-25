



FLAT 50% off on trending styles from leading fashion brands on www.lifestylestores.com and in Lifestyle stores BANGALORE, India, December 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Lifestyle, india leading fashion destination for the latest trends, has announced its long-awaited SALE. Customers who shop at the Lifestyle sale can enjoy a 50% FLAT discount on the latest styles from top fashion brands.

Lifestyle announces its most anticipated sale of the season

The Lifestyle collection is absolutely glamorous, dominated by bold silhouettes, prints and hues. With a range of sequin and sparkle dresses for women, and a huge range of party jackets, reflective prints in athleisure and statement graphics for men up for grabs at great discounts, fashionistas can be sure to make turn up the heat this holiday season. Lifestyle Sale brings you the best of Indian and international brands like Levi’s, true fashionMaybelline, Jack and Jones, Pepe, Blend, Kappa, Van HeusenET, Biba, Skechers, Code, Força, Allen SollyBaggit, Titan, Fossil, Catwalk and more at irresistible offers. Shoppers can look forward to styling their wardrobe with this season’s must-haves in apparel, beauty, watches, fragrances, shoes, handbags and accessories because you get them all at discounted prices. attractive. There is also a special offer for ICICI and A map credit card holders who enjoy an instant 10% discount on minimum purchases of Rs. 7500/- and Rs. 3500/- respectively. Paytm users can get up to Rs. 750 cashback on purchases of Rs. 2999 and above *T&C apply. The Lifestyle sale will be valid at all Lifestyle stores, online at lifestylestores.com and on the Lifestyle app available for Android and iPhone users About lifestyle: The way of life is india leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of dubai retail and hospitality conglomerate – The Landmark Group, Lifestyle offers multiple categories including men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty products all under one roof . Lifestyle offers seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omnichannel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com . The company has received numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at the Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; #1 in India’s Best Company to Work for in Retail for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Companies to Work for in India India in 2015 – Great Places to Work Institute. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 90 stores, over 44 cities, and delivers over 19,000 PINs. Lifestyle is a true omnichannel player with its online store lifestylestores.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973743/Lifestyle_Sale.jpg Lifestyle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/lifestyle-announces-its-most-awaited-sale-of-the-season-301709858.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos