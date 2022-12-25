Getting Hindu kids to dress up as Santa early VHP conversion warns MP schools





New Delhi: In Madhya Pradesh,the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has issued a press brief asking schools not to force Hindu children to dress up as Santa Claus without their parents’ permission. Signed by Jitendra Chauhan, provincial publicity officer of VHP in Bhopal, the press release released on Saturday said schools are asking students following Sanatan Dharma to dress up as Santa Claus and bring a Christmas tree to school. school. It is an attack on Hindu culture. It is a conspiracy to influence Hindu children with Christianity, and it is also a loss for the families from an economic point of view, the note reads. India, the note said, is the land of saints, not Santa Claus. Adding, Is the school, by asking children to dress up as Santa Claus, trying to develop admiration and faith in Christianity? The note further stated that Hindu children could dress up as Ram, Krishna, Buddha, Mahavir and Guru Govind (sic) Singh. They should become all these revolutionaries, great men, but not Santa Claus, he added. The VHP founded in 1964 with a goal to “assimilate Hindu society, protect Hinduism and serve society” also said she would take legal action against any school forcing Hindu children to dress up as Santa Claus without the consent of parents or guardians of the school. child. A copy of that memo has been distributed to all schools in the state, he added. Speaking to ThePrint, Chauhan said that while the VHP has yet to receive complaints from parents in this regard, the organization will stand with families who claim they have a problem with it. Schools must obtain written permission from parents. Making (dressing up) children as Santa Claus is the beginning of conversion, by influencing them. If a school or organization wants to do this, we have no problem as long as they get permission from their (children’s) families. “If a school is found to be violating this, action will be taken. No one has complained so far. This is an attempt to raise awareness because some people don’t understand, he told ThePrint. (Editing by Amrtansh Arora) Read also : In UPs Fatehpur, 14 church members arrested in latest conversion crackdown after VHP raises alarm

