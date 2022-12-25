An at-home Christmas chest and back workout that actually works

Home workouts tend to be frowned upon in fitness circles, especially among those committed to achieving slightly higher goals than simply “keeping in shape.” The commonly held belief is that bodyweight circuits and basic calisthenics can be good for sweating; but unless you have some serious weights available at home – you’re probably not going to move the needle too far on your muscle building goals.

We can confirm that this is fake news.

Even if you’re not the proud owner of a fully equipped home gym, you can still be the recipient of a nasty pump; one that will make a serious dent in your ambitions of strength and size. All you need is a few basic home furnishings, along with the festive enthusiasm and painstaking workmanship of Macaulay Culkin that wards off home invaders.

Using the backs of two dining chairs, boxes or two parallel work surfaces and a sturdy broomstick or equivalent, assemble your emergency calisthenics station and master the top ladder next body workout that promises to deliver massive muscle bulk to your chest. , back and arms.

Climb the ladder of earnings

You’ll work in a “ladder” format, working from 10 reps of each exercise, up to 1, alternating circuit exercises as you go. Ladders are an incredibly effective way to compose a plot of muscle building volume in a small space of time – by working back and forth between the “pushing” movements and their “pulling” opposites, you give each muscle group just enough time to recover, while you continue to snack; keep your heart rate (and subsequently calorie expenditure) through the roof. Meanwhile, the descending reps lower the intensity just enough to allow you to work at the limit of your ability.

But don’t get too comfortable; fewer reps per movement means that each circuit becomes a bit short, as does “rest” for each body part, essentially creating a spiral of muscle burn, ending in four of the toughest reps of your life. That is, if you execute them correctly, and on that note…

Slow is smooth, smooth is quickly difficult



The usual criticism leveled at bodyweight movements such as dips and push-ups is that they are just too easy, and in relation to heavy dumbbells and loaded dumbbells – this is a fair comment. So, to maximize the muscle-building panache of this workout, we’re going to need to make each rep as hard as possible. That means: good form, full reps and, most importantly, taking it slow. We want to maximize the “time under tension” of each muscle, going through each rep with as much control as possible, on a 4-5 second count. Remember – that’s not how numerous the reps we do that build muscle; it is How? ‘Or’ What we perform these repetitions.

So, lower yourself into each dip for 3-4 seconds, before exploding again. Hold your chest against the bar for as long as possible during these pull-ups, contracting those back muscles, hard, all the time; and if not, grab, squeeze, and pump every muscle you can while moving slowly through each exercise, capitalizing on every inch of every rep.

If you want get get the most out of this training, then you will need to Craft get the most out of this workout.

Anytime you feel like those reps are getting sloppy, tempted to add a little “body English” to help you up, or just find yourself falling back to the ground with every “quirky” portion or down, stop. The goal here isn’t to complete all 220 reps of this workout as quickly as possible, it’s to complete it as quickly as possible. effectively as possible.

Whenever the quality drops: stop, stand up straight, take a sip of water, and take five to ten deep breaths to reset, restore, and refuel those muscles, before jumping straight into the fray.

Oh, and in other news, we can confirm that mince pies do indeed fuel muscle contractions, if that helps.

1. Dips x 10-1

Grab a pair of dining chairs or a few boxes and place your hands on both, lifting your feet off the floor with your arms locked outstretched, supporting your body weight (A). Bend your elbows, slowly lowering yourself until your elbows are at a right angle, making sure they don’t flare outward (B). Go back to the top and repeat.

2. Reverse Rows X 10-1

Place a barbell, broomstick, or peg on your chairs or boxes and hang underneath with straight arms, a wide grip, and a tight centerline (A)Bend your elbows and pull yourself up to the bar, pause here for a second (B) before lowering under control to a complete block, repeat.

3. Elevated foot push-ups x 10-1

Raise both feet up on your bench, creating a solid plank position with your hands on the floor, shoulder-width apart (A). Slowly lower your chest to the floor (B) before explosively pushing back to lockout.

4. assisted leg pull-ups x 10-1

Return to your inverted row position and step your feet back until your torso is almost straight, and turn your palms to face you. (A) Keep your knees bent and pull your chin over the bar, squeezing your biceps hard at the top (B) before going down.